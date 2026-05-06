Warriors grab their perfect Moses Moody substitute in latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft

The Golden State Warriors have a tall task ahead of them this offseason.

With limited financial flexibility, they must find a way to fill out their rotation for 2026-27. With things trending in the right direction in regards to Steve Kerr's return, it seems as though they'll be gearing up for another run at contention. This makes the task infinitely more demanding.

They have needs at virtually every position. They'll require an additional ball-handling presence in the backcourt, especially assuming De'Anthony Melton declines his player option. They'll also need an additional frontcourt scoring presense and a true rebounding center alongside Kristaps Porzingis, assuming he's brought back on a cheaper deal.

But all of these needs and questions crystallize around a pair of looming absences. Both Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler will miss a large portion of the 2026-27 season with their respective injuries, and the Warriors will need to find a way to replace some of their production.

Thankfully, even if the NBA Draft Lottery doesn't break their way on Sunday, they'll likely have the 11th overall pick in the Draft. They should, hopefully, be able to add an immediate contributor even in that range.

Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, which has the Warriors picking 12th after some lottery surprises, has them slated to select 6'10" wing Nate Ament out of Tennessee. He would not only be the perfect Moses Moody substitute, but a highly intriguing addition to Golden State's rotation regardless of the context.

Nate Ament would go a long way towards replacing Moses Moody's production as he rehabs his injury

Here's what Jonathan Wasserman had to say about Ament's case for being a lottery pick in this year's Draft:

"There will always be demand and patience when it comes to 6'10" wings with shoot-dribble-pass skill sets. Ament has at least 19 made field goals in ball-screen, isolation, spot-up and movement off-screen situations.... The case against Ament questions whether the shooting will be good enough to offset projected issues around a lack of explosion and strength for turning the corner and finishing." Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report

Ament doesn't have the polished skill-set that some of the top prospects in this class possess, but his physical tools and scoring ability make him virtually a lock to be taken in the top-15. Across 35 games as a true freshman at Tennesee, he averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

The concerns Wasserman highlights are valid. Ament lacks the strength and the level of quickness you'd typically look for in a top prospect. But he possesses the physical tools to have high upside as a defender, and his scoring versatility makes him an attractive piece to slot into the frontcourt.

Admittedly, he wouldn't bring the same downhill game or off-ball movement that Moody does. But Ament would likely be able to step in immediately and replace some of the scoring deficit that comes with Moody's absence without leaving room for a significant drop-off defensively. Even once Moody returns, Ament would easily have a place in the frontcourt rotation.

Although he represents just one of many paths the Warriors could take in the late lottery, it's certainly an intriguing one.