Warriors will grant Stephen Curry his wish after solving Jonathan Kuminga mess

The Golden State Warriors' offseason has been on hold because of Jonathan Kuminga. Fans thought it'd be sorted out by now, but here we are one week into August, and nothing has happened. There are a few moves the organization is waiting to make until the Kuminga decision is finalized, whatever and whenever that may be.

Golden State is in win-now mode. Over three years have passed since the Warriors won their most recent championship. Steph Curry is 37, but he's still Steph Curry. The goal is to win another title with him and Draymond Green, who is 35 years old.

Kuminga wants an increased role where he can have the space to prove himself, which won't happen in San Francisco. There isn't a push to prioritize younger players, but instead, to bring in impactful veterans. Speaking of, a few are waiting to sign with the Warriors.

Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II are still on the market. It's rumored that they have a handshake agreement in place with Golden State. Two of those three players have championship experience, with Horford being the most recent champion, having helped the Celtics win it all in 2024.

Warriors waiting to sign free agents after there is a Kuminga resolution

Golden State granted Curry his ultimate wish by trading for Jimmy Butler before the deadline. It was a move that nobody knew how it'd work out, but Butler fit in well. He helped the Warriors make it out of the Play-In Tournament and past the Rockets in the first round.

Curry hurt his hamstring in the second round during Game 1, which threw off everything for Golden State. Their season ended earlier than they wanted, but lasted longer than anyone thought it would before the Butler trade.

The Warriors' plan to round out the roster with veterans like Horford will help boost their depth for what they hope will be a deep playoff run. It won't be easy to make it out of the West, much less finish in the top six of the standings, but Golden State has something brewing with Curry, Green, and Butler.

Fans can only hope that the Kuminga saga will come to an end soon, even though it feels like that day will never come at this point.

No rush or anything, but there are a few players waiting to officially sign with Golden State.