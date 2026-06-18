Warriors have a surprising center target emerging as a real NBA Draft option

Of all the needs the Golden State Warriors must target this offseason, the center position presents the highest degree of uncertainty.

Kristaps Porzingis will be an unrestricted free agent, and there are, of course, still questions surrounding his health, long-term viability, and willingness to re-sign with the Warriors on a more team-friendly deal. But even beyond that, Al Horford has a player option this offseason, and Quinten Post will be entering restricted free agency. Golden State currently has no centers that are guaranteed to be on the roster when the 2026-27 season kicks off.

If they want to grab the top center in the class, Michigan's Aday Mara, at 11th overall, no one would blame them. That's exactly what Jeremy Woo's recent mock draft for ESPN has them doing.

But Woo also has Golden State taking a swing on a center in the second round as well, selecting Rafael Castro out of George Washington at 54th overall. While the pairing of picks is somewhat odd, Woo's suggestion of Castro as a target actually makes a lot of sense.

Rafael Castro likely wouldn't be the Warriors' first choice, but he could be a surprising draft target

Of course, the ideal scenario if the Warriors were to take a center in the Draft would be landing Mara in the first round. But there's definitely a world in which that proves impossible. Although Mara still has some questions surrounding his long-term agility and stamina, he's the top center in the class hands-down. When you're 7'3", that confluence of circumstances can do you some major favors.

If Golden State is compelled to take a swing, instead, on a forward like Yaxel Lendeborg or a guard like Brayden Burries with their first-round selection, targeting a center in the second round makes sense. They've already held a work-out with Felix Okpara out of Tennessee and Ugonna Onyenso out of Virginia. But both of those prospects could very well be gone by the time the Warriors come on the board.

Castro, therefore, is worth taking a look at. Although a great number of mock drafts have left him out of the second round entirely, he has significant offensive upside as far as potential two-way centers are concerned. Across 29 games in his senior season at George Washington, Castro averaged 15.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting a remarkably efficient 62.7% from the field. He already possesses high-level play finishing and adequate playmaking chops out of the post.

At 6'11", he also has significant upside as a defender. But this is where some of the problems come in. Castro is exceedingly slim, measuring in at just 220 lbs despite his lengthy frame. While he's a strong rebounder and an active help-side defender, he simply does not yet possess the size to be a true defensive anchor at the next level.

But the 54th overall pick, no matter who you select there, has the potential to be a real bargain. While Castro is not entirely without interest from teams (he's worked out with the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks, to name a few), he would certainly be a sleeper selection for Golden State— one that could give their center rotation an immediate boost.