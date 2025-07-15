After months of speculation and rumors leading up to February's mid-season deadline, the Golden State Warriors chose not to execute a trade for 2x All-Star Nikola Vucevic at the Chicago Bulls.

We can argue they should have, particularly given the expiring contracts of Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II have now seemingly gone to waste. But if the Warriors, or any other team for that matter, wanted to trade for Vucevic, they certainly still could as the Bulls to look shop the 34-year-old again this offseason.

However, it's become clear that Golden State no longer have any interest in Vucevic, instead focusing on a pursuit of another veteran stretch five in 39-year-old Al Horford. While that may mean Vucevic is off the radar right now, it doesn't mean the front office won't have interest in the future.

The Warriors could target Nikola Vucevic when he becomes a free agent

Speaking on the latest episode of his show, The Ringer's Zach Lowe shot down the idea of Vuvevic still joining the Warriors in a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade. Yet Lowe did add a final detail that shouldn't go unnoticed, suggesting Golden State's current disinterest would only be relative to Vucevic's current contract.

"I don't think Vooch to Golden State is a thing. I don't think it is a thing. I'm not sure it really ever was a thing...On this current contract anyway," Lowe said.

It wouldn't be surprising for the Warriors to show interest in Vucevic again the next time he becomes a free agent, which will presumably be next offseason after completing his expiring $21.5 million contract.

However, there's also an avenue to Vucevic becoming a free agent before then should the Bulls fail to find a trade partner in the next few months. If the franchise truly views next season as a rebuilding one, it's not inconceivable to see them executing a buyout with Vucevic as a host of teams have already done with other players in recent weeks.

That could provide Golden State with an absolute gift, and presumably they'd have interest even if they do sign Horford in the near future. Vucevic finished last season averaging a very solid 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 53% shooting from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range.

The Warriors have already been linked to another player who technically isn't a free agent yet, having been viewed as a contender to land 3x All-Star Bradley Beal once he finalizes a buyout with the Phoenix Suns.