Warriors have ideal complement for Giannis Antetokounmpo - and it's not Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry may already provide the perfect theoretical complement to Giannis Antetokounmpo as the greatest shooter of all-time, but the 2x MVP isn't the only ideal piece that the Golden State Warriors would be able to pair with the Greek Freak if they were somehow able to pull off a trade.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Saturday that the Warriors, New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves hold strong interest in Antetokounmpo, but only Golden State, as presently constructed, can provide the same frontcourt infrastructure that the 31-year-old has enjoyed in Milwaukee.

Warriors can pair Giannis Antetokounmpo with a stretch five

The Bucks have made sure to surround Antetokounmpo with shooting, especially at the center spot where they previously had veteran big Brook Lopez for years before transitioning to Myles Turner this offseason.

Playing with a stretch five has allowed Antetokounmpo to become one of the most dominant players in the league over the past half dozen years. Fortunately Golden State are in a position to offer a similar situation if they were able to win the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, with both Quinten Post and Al Horford already on the roster.

It's an underrated element to ensuring Antetokounmpo can be effective as possible, and not something many rival teams can necessarily provide. The Knicks have arguably the best shooting big in the history of the game, but it's highly likely Karl-Anthony Towns would be in an Antetokounmpo trade if he has a sole desire to head to New York.

Maybe the Heat can keep Bam Adebayo out of a trade, yet he's a 32% career 3-point shooter who has only become a relatively high-volume shooter this season. The Timberwolves have Rudy Gobert who isn't likely to be in an Antetokounmpo trade - would they suddenly start Naz Reid? Also unlikely.

This isn't to say these other teams couldn't offer Antetokounmpo other aspects the Warriors simply can't, but their current center rotation is an ideal setup for the 9x All-Star should a trade take place. This is also proof that Golden State should include Draymond Green in an Antetokounmpo trade -- as NBA insider Jake Fischer recently speculated -- with that frontcourt pairing conversely less than ideal with the lack of spacing.

Antetokounmpo's future continues to be the biggest talking point from a trade standpoint in the league as the Bucks stumble, with the superstar forward presently sidelined by a calf injury that's seen him miss his team's last three games.