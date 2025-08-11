Warriors have made their stance on Jonathan Kuminga crystal clear with Giddey rumors

As the Golden State Warriors have sought out a resolution to their impasse with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga this offseason, neither party seems to be close to reaching an agreement regarding the terms of a contract.

Yet, with recent rumors that the Warriors could be interested in trading for restricted free agent Josh Giddey of the Chicago Bulls, the organization has inadvertently revealed that it is not the monetary figure that makes them hesitant with Kuminga: it is his fit within the rotation.

Therefore, while it is still certainly the most likely scenario that Kuminga returns to Golden State, the team's stated interest in another restricted free agent makes their stance on their own crystal clear.

Kuminga's fit is preventing him from getting the contract he desires

Although, at the beginning of the offseason, Kuminga and the organization were rather far apart on what they thought the value of his next contract should be, it seems as though they have settled on a short-term, tradeable deal somewhere in the $20-$25 million range of annual value.

Yet, the sticking point remains in which party will have the most leverage in the deal. The Warriors are pushing for there to be a team option after the first year of the contract, giving them the flexibility to move on from Kuminga if his return causes more issues within the rotation.

Kuminga, meanwhile, is pushing to maintain the sort of leverage he has not had in his career to this point, and he is likely seeking a player option so that he can go seek out a more beneficial opportunity with another team.

While this indeed signals a further extension of the stand-off between the two parties, rumors that Golden State could be interested in a sign-and-trade for Giddey have flipped the whole situation on its head.

Giddey, similarly, is expected to receive a contract somewhere in the $20 million annual value range, but it will likely be a long-term deal given his solid projection as a player.

Therefore, the Warriors have revealed their primary hesitation in bringing Kuminga back: his fit with Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

As a non-shooter and, at times, unwilling defender, Kuminga's role as a dynamic scorer is not suitable for the team's starting lineup. While $20 million would be an excellent value for a capable young forward, it is suitable neither for a bench scorer nor for a player that has been pushed entirely out of the rotation in the past.

Giddey, meanwhile, would fit excellently into the team's backcourt, taking on significant ball-handling duties and greasing the wheels of the offense in a manner that Golden State desperately needs.

Therefore, in their apparent willingness to take on Giddey at that value, the organization has signaled, yet again, their discomfort with Kuminga's fit within the team's rotation.