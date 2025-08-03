Warriors have made their stance on Moses Moody crystal clear with rumored targets

As the Golden State Warriors continue their offseason, all rumors point to their addition of two veteran free agents, Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton, once their Jonathan Kuminga situation is resolved.

Yet, although it was initially rumored that the Warriors would pursue a playmaking wing this offseason, the market has not unfolded in their favor, and it appears as though the team has decided to place their faith in young wing Moses Moody.

Although Moody's shooting struggles put a damper on his conclusion to last season, he took great strides as a starter, and Golden State has made their stance on their dynamic young sharpshooter clear this offseason.

Moses Moody is a part of the future for the Warriors

Moody, 23, had an excellent fourth season with the Warriors last year. After the organization's acquisition of Jimmy Butler sent off a large crop of players, including starting small forward Andrew Wiggins, Moody stepped up majorly.

Across the 34 games that he started for the team last season, he averaged 11 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 39.4% from 3-point range. Moreover, his performance was a major boon to the team as they chased down a playoff spot in the loaded Western Conference.

However, when it came to the playoffs, Moody gave fans, and the organization, much reason to doubt his continued viability as a starter. He only started the first two games of the playoffs and, through his 12 playoff games, shot an abysmal 33.3% from beyond the arc.

When it was revealed later that Moody was suffering from a torn UCL in his thumb, which was repaired surgically in the offseason, the young wing's struggles were given an explanation.

Now, as the team hones in on shoring up its backcourt and presence in the paint, it appears as though Moody's role will largely be his to grab again next season depending on his ability to rebound from this poor performance.

Entering the first year of his three-year, $37.5 million contract extension, Moody is in the course of developing into the 3-and-D wing that all contenders covet, and it appears as though the Warriors are willing to give him the space to continue that development.

While players such as Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Duncan Robinson were on the market, both quickly found new homes, leaving Golden State essentially priced out of acquiring another wing.

Therefore, as their focus apparently continues to lie on Horford and Melton, the organization has made clear that their trust in Moody extends beyond his brief shooting struggles in the playoffs.