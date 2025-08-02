Jonathan Kuminga's remaining suitor could grant the Warriors an excellent return

As the Golden State Warriors offseason has worn on, all eyes have been on the lingering Jonathan Kuminga saga, with much speculation surrounding whether or not he will return to the team.

While his return on a short-term, tradeable deal remains the most likely scenario, a sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings could yield excellent results, and it is an option the Warriors should continue to pursue.

Although the market has cooled around Kuminga, and all restricted free agents, this offseason, Golden State could still have the opportunity to bring back value in exchange for their most prized asset.

The Sacramento Kings could provide a worthwhile return for Kuminga

As Kuminga entered restricted free agency, many around the league thought there would be major interest in a sign-and-trade for the dynamic young forward.

Unfortunately, as a result of the financial restrictions surrounding the new CBA, almost all restricted free agents have encountered a limited market this offseason, and Kuminga and the organization's options have been limited as a result.

Nevertheless, numerous suitors, including the Kings, Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns, have surfaced so far. Yet, as a result of either other financial obligations or the Warriors' asking price of a young player and a first-round pick, many of these suitors have dropped out of the conversation entirely.

While the Suns reportedly remain interested, their lack of a tradeable first-round pick effectively eliminates them from any sign-and-trade talks for the moment.

Therefore, the Kings, who have a plethora of young players and draft capital, remain the only viable suitor for Kuminga. While Golden State was not impressed with their initial offer of Devin Carter, Dario Saric and two second-round picks, a change in either organization's mindset could lead to a favorable return.

So far, Sacramento has inexplicably kept young guard Keon Ellis out of trade discussions while simultaneously bringing in various guards, including Dennis Schroder, to eat up minutes in the backcourt.

Devin Carter, moreover, has proved to be a dynamic and intense young player with defensive upside.

Simultaneously, were the Kings to make either of their recent draft picks, Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud, available, both could be solid additions to Golden State's crop of young players. Clifford, a 6'5" wing, dominated Summer League and looks to be ready right away for an NBA rotation.

Raynaud, meanwhile, is a 7'1" center who could certainly compete with Quinten Post for minutes and has shown excellent rebounding skills in college.

Therefore, although all of these players do not look likely to be traded at the moment, the Warriors may be able to convince the Kings to part with one in order to add a relatively proven young talent in Kuminga.