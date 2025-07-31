Warriors youngster has been forgotten as the future of the franchise

As the Golden State Warriors look forward to next season, all eyes have been on the team's handling of the current Jonathan Kuminga stand-off and its implications on the team's future past the end of the Stephen Curry era.

Yet, young guard Brandin Podziemski has been overlooked as a future cornerstone of the franchise, and, if he continues to develop, could be a major solution as Golden State attempts to solidify their future core.

Brandin Podziemski could be a major piece moving forward for the Warriors

Podziemski, 22, initially joined the Warriors as the team's 19th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, taking major strides as a rookie and cementing himself as a potential starter for the team.

In his rookie season, Podziemski averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 38.5% from 3-point range, receiving outside consideration for Rookie of the Year. Yet, as he entered his second year, he failed to cement himself as the team's starting shooting guard, and his inconsistencies throughout his second season brought many doubts into his viability as a starter.

Despite numerous injuries, however, Podziemski still took major strides in his second year with the team, averaging 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists through 64 games.

Yet, as the season progressed and Podziemski bounced in and out of the starting lineup, it appeared as though his confidence took a major hit: a fact that was evidenced in the playoffs as he appeared tentative on the offensive end of the floor in Curry's absence.

Nevertheless, Podziemski has shown flashes throughout his young career as both a shot creator and a scorer, and, although he does not project to become a bona-fide star in the league, his future role as a highly important player for Golden State should not be overlooked.

Outside of Curry, the team will likely turn to a rotation of Podziemski, Buddy Hield and possibly a veteran free agent guard in their backcourt, and, if Podziemski can separate himself from this pack by increasing his scoring and consistency, he could etch himself out a spot as the team's starting shooting guard this season.

He is, largely, a more consistent shooter than Hield and has shown enough defensive tenacity that his presence in the starting lineup is viable.

If this were to happen, and Podziemski were to continue to take the necessary strides in his game, he could be approaching All-Star territory by his fifth or sixth year in the league, coinciding exactly with what is assumed to be the end of Curry's career.

Although losing Kuminga would be a major blow to an organization largely bereft of dynamic young talent, Podziemski's potential as a future cornerstone should not be overlooked.