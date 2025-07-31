Warriors could still have a shot at the ideal Jonathan Kuminga move

As the Golden State Warriors have sought a resolution to their contractual stand-off with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, the market seems to have cooled considerably on any potential sign-and-trades for the young forward.

However, if the Warriors were to adjust their asking price, a sign-and-trade is still possible that could send Kuminga to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for a set of players that could help propel the organization back into contention.

While it remains unclear whether Golden State is still considering any sort of deal involving Kuminga, or simply wishes to retain him in hopes of a trade next season, a sign-and-trade at a lower asking price could still present a solution to the organization's troubles.

A Kuminga sign-and-trade with the Phoenix Suns could still be on the table

As the offseason opened, and the Warriors sought out potential deals to bring back a return for Kuminga, numerous suitors revealed themselves for a potential sign-and-trade. Among these suitors were the Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans and the Suns.

However, with the market having cooled on restricted free agents across the league as a result of the restrictions of the new CBA, talks on Kuminga never truly escalated to the point where a deal was imminent.

The Kings offered a package of Devin Carter, Dario Saric and two second-round picks in exchange for Kuminga. However, Golden State, who was reportedly seeking a young player and a first-round pick in any potential sign-and-trade, did not deem the offer to be a substantial enough return to part with their prized asset.

Therefore, as a result of the uncertain market and Kuminga's shaky trade value, it does not appear as though the Warriors will be able to retrieve the value they initially hoped for in a sign-and-trade.

Yet, as Kuminga continually rejects offers from the Warriors that include short-term, tradeable contracts, it could be in their best interest to get a deal done this offseason.

Phoenix still has much to offer, and, although they have no tradeable first-round picks, they could still be the ideal destination for Kuminga.

Following their blockbuster trade of Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets and their waiving of Bradley Beal, the Suns now desperately need to reconstruct their roster. In acquiring Kuminga, Phoenix could bring in a dynamic young scorer to contribute to their new, young core.

If the Warriors were to include a larger contract in the deal, such as that of Buddy Hield, a player such as Dillon Brooks, the defensive-minded wing, could be on the table.

Brooks, despite his antagonistic history with Golden State, would bring an intensity and physicality that is unmatched on the team's roster. Moreover, the inclusion of a young player such as Oso Ighodaro, whose role has been made uncertain by his team's offseason acquisitions, could sweeten the pot just enough to convince the Warriors to move on from Kuminga.

While such a return would be less than ideal, it would give Golden State two pieces that could be vital in building a championship-contending team for next season, and it is not outside the realm of possibility that the organization could still be open to a sign-and-trade.