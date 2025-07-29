Warriors sharpshooter could be in line for the most important season of his career

As the Golden State Warriors prepare for next season, they have numerous question marks within their rotation that will surely bring surprises.

However, there may be none bigger than streaky sharpshooter Buddy Hield, and Hield, as a driver of the team's offense, could be in line for the most important season of his career.

While the Warriors found great success last season relative to expectations, their downfall was ultimately a result of a lack of reliable offense outside of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, and, if Hield can step up in a major way this season, he could be the piece that leads the team back into contention.

Buddy Hield could be one of the Warriors' most vital players next season

Hield, who averaged 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists and played in every game for Golden State last season, was a highly important addition for the roster. In the absence of Klay Thompson, Hield, along with youngster Moses Moody, brought perimeter threats to the team's offense that helped to greatly bolster their success.

With the season-ending injury of De'Anthony Melton and the injuries and inconsistencies of young guard Brandin Podziemski, Hield even stepped into the starting shooting guard role for portions of last season, ultimately starting 22 games.

Yet, Hield's inconsistencies in his shooting limited his effectiveness. After starting off the season extremely hot from deep, Hield ultimately only shot 37% from beyond the arc on the season, going through multiple brutal shooting stretches.

Therefore, rumors have swirled this offseason that the Warriors might be looking to add a veteran guard to bring further dependability to their backcourt. Among the names that have been floated are De'Anthony Melton, who would return to Golden State after being included in the trade for Dennis Schroder, and Seth Curry, who would unite with his brother for the first time in their NBA careers.

While Melton seems like the most likely addition at this point, his injury history is cause for concern, and a repeat of last season's tribulations could mean an increased role for Hield yet again.

Melton has missed most of the past two seasons due to injury, and, if Podziemski fails to take the steps forward that the organization is hoping he will, Hield could be the team's lone remaining hope to provide a perimeter shooting boost beyond Steph Curry.

Hield, moreover, has shown his ability to perform in clutch moments, shooting a combined 14-for-19 from deep between Game 7 against the Houston Rockets and Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in last year's playoffs.

While, as it stands, Hield could be in line for a reduced role, the right set of circumstances could lead to the most important season of the guard's career.