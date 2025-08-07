Warriors have made their stance on Pat Spencer crystal clear with rumored targets

As the Golden State Warriors have entered the offseason, they have made it clear that they are seeking at least one veteran guard to shore up their backcourt situation next season.

Yet, the unfortunate consequence of this is that fan-favorite two-way guard Pat Spencer remains an unrestricted free agent, likely signifying that his time with the Warriors has come to an end.

Although bringing in more experienced hands will help offset some of the inconsistencies of Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski, the finalization of Spencer's departure will be a sad moment for fans of Golden State.

Pat Spencer will likely not return given the team's offseason priorities

Spencer, 29, spent two seasons with the Warriors, being brought onto a full NBA contract midway through the 2024-25 season.

Through 45 total games with Golden State, Spencer averaged 2.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 41% from the field. While these numbers may not seem hugely impactful, Spencer hustled in the minutes he was given, diving for loose balls and making overall winning plays.

His game was most clearly evidenced in Game 5 of the team's playoff matchup against the Houston Rockets this past season, as Spencer scored 11 points in just over 13 minutes before being ejected due to an altercation with Dillon Brooks and Alperen Sengun.

Yet, as a 29-year-old with little viability for more significant minutes on an NBA roster, it was likely the correct decision for the Warriors to not tender him his qualifying offer this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Now, as a bevy of names have been linked to Golden State's backcourt this offseason, it looks as though there will not be room anywhere on the roster for Spencer.

Firstly, the team will likely be bringing back veteran guard Gary Payton II, who, in many ways, represents a more advanced and experienced version of the skill-set that Spencer provides.

In order to add additional playmaking and defense, the Warriors are also heavily rumored to have interest in De'Anthony Melton, who began last season with the team before suffering a season-ending injury and ultimately being traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

Moreover, the team has also been linked to veteran Seth Curry, who shot 45.6% from 3-point range last season, in order to provide some end-of-bench sharpshooting.

Wherever Spencer goes next in his NBA career, it will certainly represent a continuation of his amazing narrative. Yet, it will likely not be with the Warriors.