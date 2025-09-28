Warriors have put Stephen Curry in an impossible position to succeed

Not that the Golden State Warriors needed a reminder of how good Steph Curry still is, but last year's Olympics gave them one. A few months into the season, the Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler in what was somewhat of a surprise move, one that put them on the path they wanted to be on during the second half of the season with Curry at the helm.

Unfortunately, Curry hurt his hamstring in the second round of the playoffs against the Timberwolves, which ultimately ended the Warriors' hopes of winning the 2025 title. However, Golden State's transformation after the Butler trade still had fans on a high entering the offseason.

What did the Warriors do over the summer to strengthen their roster? Nothing. The Jonathan Kuminga situation is still ongoing, with free agents like Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton waiting in the wings to sign with Golden State.

The start of training camp is around the corner, as in on Monday. The team's first preseason game is on Oct. 5. Kuminga has until Oct. 1 to accept his qualifying offer, so at least that will be established before preseason play starts. It's still not ideal that it's come to this point.

Warriors offseason hasn't played out like fans hoped it would

Steph Curry is still Steph Curry. He can still take games over like he did 10 years ago. He alone gives the Warriors a fighting chance to win a title, but he can't do it alone. Yes, the Butler trade helped, and Draymond is still around, but the summer that Golden State had didn't boost Curry's chances of winning another title.

In fact, it did the opposite, especially when you look at what other teams in the West did. The Rockets traded for Kevin Durant, the Nuggets boosted their depth, and the Thunder will be a force in the league for years to come with their young core.

The Warriors' championship window is shrinking by the day, so they don't have the luxury of time. It's why they traded for Butler. As good a move as that was (at least last season), there is still a massive question mark about what kind of team Golden State will be this upcoming season, and a large reason for that is because of the uneventful summer.

Curry deserves to have another real shot at winning a title. If the Kuminga saga manages to go in the Warriors' favor (and it's not looking that way), that'd be huge, but outside of that hopeful possibility, Golden State let Curry down this offseason.