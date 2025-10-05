Warriors have quietly parted ways with former top 10 pick after jersey confirmation

It might have taken three months due to an arduous Jonathan Kuminga free agency process, but the Golden State Warriors have their roster complete heading into the 2025-26 season.

Not part of the roster is former top 10 pick Kevin Knox II, with that coming despite the forward reportedly having fans within the organization after finishing last season with the Warriors where he played 19 combined regular season and playoff games.

The Warriors have parted ways with Kevin Knox II

Having initially joined Golden State in summer league last year, Knox was rewarded for his excellent G League form with Santa Cruz in the way of a pair of 10-day contracts and then a rest of season deal. The 26-year-old averaged 25.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 12 regular season G League games, shooting an incredible 52.7% from the floor and 44.4% from 3-point range.

While Knox had sparse opportunity outside garbage minutes with the main squad, he did put up 14 points, four rebounds and two assists during the Game 5 loss in the first-round series against the Houston Rockets.

There was some thought earlier in the offseason that Knox could return, with Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area stating that potential in a July episode of the Dubs Talk podcast.

"They look at Kevin Knox and you know what they think? Otto Porter, Jr. Can he be that big body off the bench that can play some four and maybe some small ball five and shoot the three still? And so that's why, you know, Kevin Knox has a chance to be back with his team," Poole said.

In fairness, Knox's opportunity only partly came about due to the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade in February where the Warriors opened up multiple roster spots after dealing Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and Lindy Waters III.

That suggested the likelihood of him being brought back this offseason was limited given Golden State could go out and explore the free agency market, having done so by signing Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton and Seth Curry while re-signing Kuminga and Gary Payton II.

The addition of the younger Curry brother was the final confirmation of the Warriors parting ways with Knox given the veteran sharpshooter took over the No. 31 jersey. Knox is not currently with a team in preseason, meaning it's not yet clear where or when his next NBA opportunity will arise.