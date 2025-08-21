Warriors have shook off their big Al Horford concern if latest reports are true

Until such time as Al Horford officially signs with the Golden State Warriors, the possibility of retirement for the veteran center has loomed as a concern for fans who understand the glaring hole in their team's current center rotation.

However, that concern may now have been shook off and put to bed, even if we still might not see Horford sign for another month as Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency seems destined to extend well into September.

Al Horford may reportedly get a two-year deal with the Warriors

Once Golden State's interest in Horford was first reported in the hours leading up to free agency, there was a belief that this would be the 39-year-old's final year and last opportunity to win a second championship following his first with the Boston Celtics in 2024.

Yet next season may not necessarily be Horford's last, with NBA insider Jake Fischer reporting on Wednesday that the 5x All-Star is looking at a two-year deal with a player option for what would be a 20th year in the league.

"There's also been some discussion about whether or not he could potentially be receiving a two-year deal with a player option on his deal which would be pretty beneficial to Al Horford," Fischer said.

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report floated the idea of a two-year, $11.7 million contract earlier in the week, giving Horford the flexibility to go on if he continues to defy father time in the same manner he has over recent seasons.

The 18-year veteran has continued to average at least 26.8 minutes in every season of his career, including 27.7 minutes in 2024-25 which included 42 starts as fellow big man Kristaps Porzingis battled injury.

Horford is slated to become the starting center for the Warriors alongside a trio of 35-year-old's in Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, but he should get enough quality support if youngsters Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis can continue to develop.

If Horford was to play on into the 2026-27 season, there might be a hope that Post becomes good enough to assume the starting center role and allow his then 40-year-old teammate to have slightly less responsibility.

Of course, there's a long way to go before reaching that point, but for now fans can be thrilled given the thought of a two-year contract would suggest that retirement for Horford is now an extremely unlikely outcome.