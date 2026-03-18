Warriors have thrilling Kristaps Porzingis factor that will only come crashing down

The reasoning behind the Golden State Warriors trading for Kristaps Porzingis has emerged into reality over recent games, and perhaps in significant part thanks to one of the veteran center's new teammates in De'Anthony Melton.

Yet while the growing chemistry between Porzingis and Melton is a thrilling new factor for the Warriors, it may be a rather pointless one if it's only to come crashing down during the offseason.

Kristaps Porzingis and De'Anthony Melton are developing real connection

With veteran stars Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler sidelined by injury, Melton and Porzingis are now arguably Golden State's most important offensive players given their capacity to score from multiple levels.

That certainly proved the case on Monday against the Washington Wizards, with the pair combining for 57 points on only 30 shots during the 125-117 victory that snapped a five-game losing streak.

Speaking to 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs on Tuesday, Melton explained the on and off-court chemistry that he and Porzingis are building since the latter's arrival via trade last month.

"KP's such a matchup nightmare. Just being able to connect with him and talk with him throughout the days we've been together, even when we're both not playing. Trying to figure out his game and getting him going, it's just gonna' be so much better for not only myself but just for the team," Melton said.

"KP's such a matchup nightmare...I just try to keep him rolling honestly." 😨



- De'Anthony Melton on playing with Kristaps Porzingis (via @WillardAndDibs). pic.twitter.com/YesJeBCqO8 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 18, 2026

Over the past four games, Porzingis is averaging 22.3 points in less than 23 minutes, while also adding 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 blocks per game. Melton, meanwhile, is posting 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists during the same period.

Warriors might not be able to retain both Porzingis and Melton

As explained in further detail here, Golden State could be headed for a situation where they have to choose between Porzingis and Melton during the offseason. That means that as fun and exciting as their budding chemistry is right now, it's likely to count for nothing given the Warriors' playoff hopes for this season are fading, and there's a strong chance only one (or neither) is back for the next campaign.

However, this should still be viewed as largely a positive for Golden State. It's making them more competitive in the short-term over the remainder of the season, and perhaps it helps motivate both players to come back if the front office can find a way to present competitive offers.

Porzingis is set to become an unrestricted free agent off his $30.7 million salary this season, while Melton has a $3.5 million player option that he'll assuredly opt out of his given him impact with the Warriors this season.