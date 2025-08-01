Warriors’ hope for All-Star addition instantly silenced by insider

The Golden State Warriors are stuck. They aren’t able to make any free agent signings until the Jonathan Kuminga situation is resolved. Right now, it doesn’t seem like a Kuminga sign-and-trade is imminent.

However, once that negotiation has played its course, the Warriors are going to need to make some free agent signings quickly.

Right now, it is assumed that Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton are just waiting on Kuminga before they sign the dotted line. Once they do, the Warriors' roster should look pretty solid.

Still, the rest of the Western Conference is loading up. A 40-year-old veteran center and a role player coming off an ACL tear aren't going to be big enough free agent signings to put the Warriors at the top of the Western Conference playoff race. That’s why the NBA buyout market is something the Warriors will need to monitor closely as a way to add more talent to their roster.

One player that has been talked about in many Warriors trade rumors the last few seasons is Nikola Vucevic. While the Warriors made it clear they aren't interested in trading for him because of his large contract, he was considered a buyout candidate for this season.

If Vucevic got bought out by the Bulls, the Warriors would have to consider signing him.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports that the Bulls have no interest in buying out Vucevic and prefer to try and trade him before this season's trade deadline.

“I do think he will have trade value as we get closer to the February 2026 trade deadline.”@KCJHoop gives us the latest on Nikola Vucevic and his future with the Bulls 👀



THE FASTBREAK OUT NOW ➡️ https://t.co/D6Nj3nQ9sG pic.twitter.com/KtK1ZPFoYC — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) August 1, 2025

So, unlike their Southern Californian rivals, who have been gifted players like Marcus Smart, DeAndre Ayton, and Bradley Beal from buyouts, the Warriors won’t have such luck with Vucevic.

Some debate whether Vucevic would even be a player worth pursuing. He is known as a terrible defender, and the Warriors are going to need to build a team around defense to win another NBA championship.

That being said, you can’t deny Vucevic’s production. He has been a near 20-point-per-game scorer and a double-double machine his whole career. Last season, he shot over 40% from three as well. He would be a perfect stretch five to play next to Draymond Green.

The Warriors won’t be getting Vucevic anytime soon. The Bulls are content with keeping him on the roster for now and believe they can get some value out of him on the trade market. The Warriors are probably only in the Vucevic market in the case of a buyout, and that possibility is now no longer viable.