Everything has been great for the Golden State Warriors since their 0-3 start. They are riding an eight-game winning streak and everyone seems to be having a lot of fun. Now things are about to get serious though, beginning with a game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. This next stretch is going to reveal if the Warriors are legit.

Houston is 8-3 as well and has All-Star level players in Alperun Sengun and former Warrior Kevin Durant. The Dubs have had Houston’s number over the years especially in the playoffs, so if they can get the best of Houston that’s a good sign that this season is for real.

Warriors can prove the doubters wrong in the next six games

Then they face the reigning Western Conference champion San Antonio Spurs. Victor Wembanyama is an absolutely dominant force on the court, but Stephen Curry proved last year that he can take the Spurs down when he gets hot, making Friday's game an absolute must-watch matchup.

After that they get a brief reprieve by going against the New Orleans Pelicans, the team they just beat by nearly 50 points on Monday night. Yet the Pelicans may have Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III back, plus it will be on the road so it won’t be the same walk in the park we saw on Monday.

The Warriors will then have a back-to-back against the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies. It will be interesting to see which side of the back-to-back head coach Steve Kerr chooses to have his veterans sit.

That could actually tell us a lot about how confident he is in the team because neither Dallas nor Memphis is super fearsome, but if he was worried about his team’s ability to beat a rebuilding Memphis squad, he’d probably sit Curry, Draymond Green and other vets for the Dallas game. However, if he trusts the team to take care of business against the Grizzlies, perhaps he'll play the big names against the Mavericks.

That will conclude the five-game road trip and then another big test will come at home against the Boston Celtics. The Celtics continue to be a high level team practically every year and they just crushed the Philadelphia 76ers, proving their candidacy to return to the top of the East after an early playoff exit last season.

These next six games are going to tell us a lot about the Warriors. If they can go 3-3 or even have a winning record for that stretch, it will prove they are a legit team. Yet if they let the road games overwhelm them, perhaps fans will start to have second thoughts.