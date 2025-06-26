Warriors imminent trade rumors may destroy notable strength

With the selections of Trayce Jackson-Davis (57) and Quinten Post (52) in each of the last two drafts, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the Golden State Warriors are building a reputation for hitting on second-round picks.

So for the Warriors to destroy their own strength would came as a real shock, but that may be just what happens with reports the franchise is open to trading the 41st pick heading into Thursday's second-round of the draft.

The Warriors could surprisingly move the 41st pick

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Golden State is one of multiple teams known to be open to trading their second-round pick, along with the Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder.

There's a couple of ways this could go, but it would be incredibly surprising if the Warriors were to trade out of this draft entirely given the potential value that could be found and the benefit of such a cheap, team-controlled contract.

Chicago informed the league this morning they were fielding offers for No. 45, sources say. Other known spots open for trade: Charlotte, with one of Nos. 33, 34, Toronto (No. 39), Golden State (No. 41) and OKC (No. 44). — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 26, 2025

Between Jackson-Davis, Post and this year's second-round pick, Golden State could have three players making less than a combined $6 million next season. In today's age of trying to navigate the first and second tax apron and the roster-building restraints that come with that, second-round picks are becoming more and more valuable.

Perhaps there's a chance that the Warriors are trying to package 41 and something to jump into an earlier second-round selection, with a host of players like Rasheer Fleming still left on the board after being projected as first-round picks.

The issue with that is Golden State only holds one more second-round pick in the next six years. They hold their 2030 second but have otherwise traded others, including in 2031 where Minnesota has the right to swap.

Therefore it will be difficult for the Warriors to package picks together to move up into an earlier second-round selection. In fact, the more likely outcome is that Golden State may try to trade back and actually obtain an extra second-round pick to use later down the road.

Given their success with Jackson-Davis and Post, the Warriors may have a target in mind at 41 who they believe is still going to be available in the 50s anyway. It would therefore make sense to try and acquire an extra asset in the process.

Either way, it would be surprising if Golden State traded out of the second-round entirely based on their growing strength of identifying talent and taking more experienced college prospects who could make an immediate impact to a playoff-contending team.