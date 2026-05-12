With the news that head coach Steve Kerr will be returning to the Golden State Warriors, it would be natural to assume that the team will try to run it back with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. While the 2x MVP will obviously still be in the picture, it's not a given that Green will be back for another ride.

ESPN reporter Anthony Slater appeared on 95.7 The Game and made it very clear that Green's future with Golden State is far from assured. "This doesn't guarantee Draymond is going to be back," Slater said while speculating that Green could be part of a trade in the offseason.

Draymond Green's future with Warriors still very much up in the air

Green has a player option for next season at nearly $28 million. That's a pretty hefty price to pay for a player who was clearly on the decline this season, meaning the Warriors are going to have to figure out what they want to do.

It's fair to question what team would want Green at that contract number. He'd probably only be part of a trade for salary match purposes, and then that team would probably cut him or work out another deal.

“This doesn’t guarantee Draymond is back.”@anthonyVslater weighs in on what Kerr’s new deal means for Draymond pic.twitter.com/bv7QEWXCpn — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 11, 2026

At this point in his career, Green probably wants to stay with the Warriors no matter what. He's said as much, so maybe the Warriors could convince him to re-work his contract so it's more team-friendly.

With Kerr back in the fold and it seeming likely that Curry will sign a one or two-year extension with the team this offseason, it would feel right for Green to rework his contract and sign something for two or three years but at a lower salary.

The 35-year-old still has something to offer the Warriors and it's unquestionable that Curry wants Green out there with him. At this point maybe the Warriors should just go all-in on nostalgia and try to bring back Klay Thompson and other players from the glory years.

That might be the team's most entertaining bet if they fail to land a star player. They are clearly going to make another run at Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it's unclear if they can make a compelling enough offer to the Milwaukee Bucks to land him.

Maybe Green would have to be included in a deal for Giannis, meaning things are still very much up in the air when it comes to the veteran forward and his future. It may end up concluding much like the brief Kerr saga where everyone thinks he will be gone for a time, only for something to work out. That may very well be the most likely outcome at this stage.