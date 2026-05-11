Warriors must now address their next era-defining problem with Steve Kerr's return

The Golden State Warriors' first major question of the offseason has been answered. After multiple weeks of deliberations and meetings with both Joe Lacob and Mike Dunleavy, head coach Steve Kerr has agreed to return on a two-year deal that will again make him the highest-paid coach in the NBA.

After the Warriors' loss to the Phoenix Suns in the Play-In Tournament, Kerr's future obviously loomed large over the team. If he departed, either by his own volition or due to the wishes of the front office, would it be time to finally strip things back and undertake a rebuild? Short of that, what might a softer reset look like while still trying to maintain a level of competitiveness with Stephen Curry on the roster?

Kerr's return, however, puts many of these uncertainties to bed. As long as Kerr is the coach and Curry is still on the roster, Golden State will do everything within its power to re-enter championship contention.

That doesn't mean there aren't still a number of ambiguities surrounding this offseason, though. Although a possible extension for Curry will draw a number of the headlines, Draymond Green's player option (and his future with the organization as a whole) must now become the primary focus as the Warriors attempt to chart a path forward.

The Warriors' next steps hinge upon Draymond Green and his offseason negotiations

It's no secret that Green took a sizable step back this season. He had his worst offensive metrics in almost a decade, averaging just 8.4 points on 41.8% shooting from the field. While he still maintained his position as quarterback of the Warriors' defense, it was also clear that his waning athleticism made some of his more impressive feats on that end of the court difficult, if not impossible.

He now has a player option for $28 million this offseason, and Golden State must determine what path they want to take.

Green is still a highly important part of Kerr's system, and it's likely that Kerr would want Draymond back. The best-case scenario, therefore, is that Green is willing to forego his player option and sign an extension at a lower annual value. The obvious goal would be for this to match up length-wise with Curry's extension whenever it's ultimately signed.

As it stands, that seems like the most likely scenario.

But even with Kerr back, there's a serious chance the Warriors want to undertake a schematic shift away from some of the split-action, off-ball-movement offense that's so long been their calling card. For almost the entirety of his career, Golden State has needed to design their rotations and their roster around Green's strengths and shortcomings. It won't be any different this offseason if he ultimately returns.

With Green's player option on the books for next season, Golden State should have around $30 million between them and the first apron. If he accepts an extension at around a $20 million annual value, that number suddenly looks much more appealing.

The Warriors will have their work cut out for them on the open market.

But with Kerr's contract solved, Green's future is the first problem the Warriors must now address. A significant portion of their financial and roster flexibility will be decided by his contract, and that gives them a clear objective as the offseason begins to take shape.