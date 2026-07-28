Warriors insider fuels fresh Klay Thompson reunion hope amid trade rumors

The Golden State Warriors haven't done anything yet this offseason, but a potential reunuion with veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson remains a possibility amid trade rumors surrounding the five-time All-Star.

According to Warriors insider Tim Kawakami on Monday, a reunion between Thompson and the franchise shouldn't be ruled out just two years after he left for the Dallas Mavericks in free agency.

Warriors insider fuels fresh Klay Thompson reunion hope

Speaking during the latest episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast, Kawakami seemingly fuelled fresh hope of a reunion after the franchise missed out on LeBron James who headed to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

“I could see Miami (Heat) being really interested, and I could see some other teams, and who might be in a better spot than the Warriors, but I wouldn't cross this one out. I've heard that one enough. I just wouldn't cross it out," Kawakami said of a Thompson reunion.

Thompson sparked reunion possibilities while making an appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York earlier in the month, not once but twice mentioning the possibility of returning to the team that took him 11th overall at the 2011 NBA Draft.

Thompson's availability is quite obvious as the Mavericks build around Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, but there remains an unlikelihood over a buyout this offseason that would allow the 36-year-old to choose his next team as a free agent.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Sunday that while the Heat (and presumably the Warriors) hope Thompson becomes a free agent via buyout, the Mavericks preference remains to trade the four-time champion if possible.

Warriors aren't going to trade for Klay Thompson

As much as Golden State could technically trade for Thompson and his $17.5 million expiring contract, it's highly unlikely they're going to be willing to move the injured Moses Moody and another small salary in order to do so.

It seems like the Mavericks will exhaust all trade possibilities before they consider a buyout with Thompson, meaning the Warriors may have to wait a couple months until closer to training camp, or even till around next year's mid-season trade deadline for a reunion dream to become reality. It's certainly something to monitor though as Golden State look to round out their roster, particularly after Kawakami's comments on Monday.

Thompson averaged 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists with the Mavericks last year, shooting 38.3% from 3-point range after transitioning into a full time bench role from early in the season.