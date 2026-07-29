Warriors' interest in former Lakers guard could become latest uninspiring move

Between missing out on LeBron James and now overpaying Draymond Green without the flexibility of trading him, it's been an uninspiring offseason for the Golden State Warriors to say the least.

The uninspiring moves could continue though if the Warriors sign former Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent. According to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area on Tuesday, Vincent has been mentioned as a possible option for Golden State as they look to round out their roster.

Gabe Vincent could become Warriors' next uninspiring move

Vincent finished last season with the Atlanta Hawks after being traded by the Lakers in exchange for Luke Kennard, and now remains unsigned nearly a month through free agency which leaves his future up in the air.

With only minimum contracts now available at their disposal after signing Green to a one-year, $27.7 million deal, the Warriors could be the team to offer Vincent a lifeline and to extend his NBA career.

Gabe Vincent was mentioned as a veteran ball-handling option, per source, during summer league that would help fill a need," Johnson wrote in the wake of the Green signing.

Vincent is a former teammate of Jimmy Butler's at the Miami Heat, having played a key role in the franchise's Butler-led run to the NBA Finals in 2023. Vincent averaged a career-high 9.4 points in nearly 26 minutes during that season, and increased those numbers to 12.7 points and 3.5 assists during the playoffs where he started in all 22 games.

Vincent's production came at the perfect time given he became a free agent in the 2023 offseason, with the Lakers swooping on the then 27-year-old with a three-year, $33 million contract that drew praise at the time.

Gabe Vincent hasn't been a good rotation player since leaving Miami

Unfortunately for Vincent and the Lakers, he's never been able to replicate that form we saw in Miami. The 6'2" guard struggled with injury and made only 11 appearances in his first season, before averaging 6.4 points on 40% shooting from the floor in his second year. Vincent took another step back last season, averaging 4.4 points on a paltry 35.2% shooting in 53 combined games with the Lakers and Hawks.

It leaves you questioning why the Warriors would even a semblance of interest. Sure, they could do with a backup point guard to support Stephen Curry, but Vincent is more a shooter than someone who can set up your offense.

Hopefully this is just a case of a brief mention without materializing into anything significant, otherwise a Vincent signing would just be the latest move that leaves Warrior fans bemused.