Warriors-Klay Thompson reunion hinges on one surprise Mavericks move

With reports of the Dallas Mavericks willingness to trade Klay Thompson this offseason, speculation of a potential reunion with the Golden State Warriors has once again ramped up across social media.

The problem is that a trade for Thompson makes very little sense for the Warriors unless they were getting another asset out of it, meaning the potential of a reunion hinges on the Mavericks making the suprise move of executing a buyout with the veteran sharpshooter.

Warriors-Klay Thompson reunion hinges on Mavericks buyout

Thompson is set to make $17.5 million entering the final season of the three-year contract he signed to depart Golden State for Dallas in the 2024 offseason. The Warriors only have three players currently contracted to make at least $12.5 million, or four if Draymond Green opts into his $27.6 million player option.

Golden State obviously aren't trading Stephen Curry, nor would they trade one franchise legend to acquire another by dealing Green. A Jimmy Butler trade that involves Thompson could only happen if it's part of a much bigger move that lands the Warriors an alternative star.

Even with Moses Moody's injury and the expectation he'll miss most of the season, he remains more valuable than Thompson at this respective point of their careers. Golden State would likely have to include Gui Santos or Brandin Podziemski on top of Moody to match salaries, and again they'd need a significant draft pick or another asset to even consider that.

Thompson may be one of the greatest players in franchise history, but the Warriors aren't going to make a bad trade just to bring him back, and there's really no plausible path to a deal where both they and the Mavericks would come away content.

Mavericks buyout remains unlikely this offseason

A Thompson reunion only makes sense if the 36-year-old is bought out, allowing him to enter free agency and theoretically sign a veteran minimum contract with Golden State -- assuming player and franchise would actually be interested.

It's not impossible to envisage a Thompson buyout this offseason if his trade market is incredibly limited. The last thing Dallas will want to do is give up an asset to get off his contract, making a buyout more viable but still unlikely.

The Mavericks may be open to trading Thompson, yet they probably don't view it as a pressing need. They could take their time all the way up until next year's mid-season deadline, then execute a buyout if no worthwhile trade is forthcoming.

The Warriors themselves likely won't be too concerned with a Thompson reunion until he hits free agency again where he could be acquired on a deal more aligned to that of a bench player and his recent production.