Warriors-Klay Thompson reunion inches closer after thrilling Jonathan Kuminga update

A potential blockbuster reunion between Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors is one step closer to reality, with the Dallas Mavericks reportedly interested in young forward Jonathan Kuminga.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic on Wednesday, "the Mavericks do have interest in Kuminga" in what's a thrilling update as the Warriors look to explore deals for the 23-year-old once he becomes trade eligible on January 15.

Warriors-Klay Thompson reunion could now be in play

The more potential suitors the better when it comes to the Kuminga market, with the Mavericks in particular an interesting potential trade partner given the seemingly available veterans on their roster.

That list is headed by 10x All-Star Anthony Davis who continues to be one of the big names to monitor ahead of the February 5 deadline. The Mavericks have actually initiated discussions with the Warriors on a Davis trade according to Amick, but that's unlikely to take place given it would require giving up one of Draymond Green or Jimmy Butler.

That's not to say the two Western Conference rivals can't look at another trade though, and one that features Thompson's return to Golden State just over 18 months after departing during the 2024 offseason.

The salary combination of Kuminga and Buddy Hield -- both of who were DNPs in Wednesday's win over the Charlotte Hornets -- equates almost perfectly to that of Thompson and Daniel Gafford who are also in trade discussions according to Amick.

"Big man Daniel Gafford is on the wish-list of several contending teams. Four-time champ and five-time All-Star Klay Thompson is surely hoping to land with a contender," Amick wrote.

The trade aspect of this is actually quite simple, but the complicated element is whether both the Warriors and Thompson would actually want a reunion to take place. We already know Stephen Curry would love it to happen, having been enthusiastic about the idea of playing with his long-time splash brother again.

Does Thompson want it to happen though, and perhaps more importantly, does the franchise really see it as an upgrade to the roster? Beyond the sentimental factor, Thompson is no longer the kind of player that's going to lift Golden State up into contention, and therefore probably shouldn't be the first priority as a trade target.

After a slow start to the season that saw him removed from the starting lineup, Thompson has bounced back to some degree in averaging 13.1 points on 40.5% 3-point shooting over his last 15 games.

Thompson's return to the Warriors before the deadline still appears unlikely, but the Mavericks interest in Kuminga is a notable development that suddenly makes it more realistic.