Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis decision must hinge upon their most unavoidable need

Tim Kawakami of the SF Standard rattled some cages last week when he asserted that it would be unwise for the Golden State Warriors to bring back both Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis in free agency.

The thing is, under certain circumstances, he's 100% correct. But that doesn't mean it wouldn't be a painful call to make.

The Warriors moved off of Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield's contracts at their absolute lowest value to get Porzingis. What were once extremely high hopes for a deadline move were then placed on a player who, due to chronic health issues, had played in just 17 games for the Atlanta Hawks prior to the trade deadline.

Porzingis played adequately, averaging 16.1 points and shooting 43.3% from the field across 15 games in Golden State. In spurts, he looked like the unicorn center the Warriors have long sought to pair with Stephen Curry.

But the fact of the matter is that the Warriors need to prioritize health and youth as they undertake whatever soft reset is in store this offseason. If they don't believe that Porzingis can reliably stay healthy, it makes sense to let him walk in free agency.

Kristaps Porzingis can only be brought back if there's a reasonable belief he can stay healthy in 2026-27

This season for the Warriors was defined by their injuries. They lost both Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody to season-ending injuries, and neither will be back until at least mid-season in 2026-27. Stephen Curry played just 43 games as he dealt with a lengthy bout with knee soreness after the All-Star Break. Horford played just 45 games.

To an extent, this stipulation of health applies to Horford as well. But Horford has a player option, and his situation is markedly different from Porzingis's.

With Butler and Moody out, Golden State simply cannot afford to suffer any serious injuries and still manage to stay afloat next season. If the Warriors are going to pay anywhere in the $15-$18 million range for Porzingis, they need to be 100% assured that he can stay available.

He showed some promising signs last season, and the Warriors' coaching staff exuded confidence that they could help him overcome his issues and stay on the court more frequently. But if the plan is to pay Porzingis and have some combination of Charles Bassey and Quinten Post as their backup centers, any missed time for Porzingis could quickly leave the Warriors in dire straits.

The priority as a whole this offseason should be to re-shape the roster around players who can give the team viable and extensive minutes. That fact will likely lead to the departure of players like Seth Curry. Porzingis should not be exempt from that trend simply because the Warriors need a center.

The decision on Porzingis' return, while complicated, should ultimately come down to Golden State's simplest need this offseason— health.