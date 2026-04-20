Warriors have a free-agency dilemma underlying their Kristaps Porzingis decision

The Golden State Warriors are entering perhaps the most pivotal offseason of the entire Stephen Curry era.

Head coach Steve Kerr isn't currently under contract for next season, and his comments after the Warriors' defeat in the Play-In Tournament indicated he may be ready to move on. Draymond Green has a hefty player option, and the organization must decide whether their explorations of a potential trade involving him at this past deadline were truly serious. Both of these are existential questions: ones that will weigh heavily on the front office over the next couple of months.

But Golden State also has a decision to make on Kristaps Porzingis. In terms of the on-court potential of this team, it might be the most important one they make this offseason.

When he was healthy, Porzingis provided everything the Warriors needed. Although he struggled at times with his physicality in the paint, he was a capable rim-protector and an effective scorer through his 15 games in Golden State. If the Warriors can get him on a cheap, prove-it deal, bringing him back should be a no-brainer.

Things are almost never that simple, however.

Golden State must also decide this offseason on the restricted free agency of floor-spacing center Quinten Post, and his contract situation adds a whole new wrinkle to the developing Porzingis saga.

Kristaps Porzingis must be a priority this offseason, but things are never that simple for the Warriors

Porzingis has routinely insisted he wasn't at the top of his game when he was with the Warriors this season. But it's difficult not to imagine what Porzingis, who averaged 16.1 points and 43.3% from the field, could do with the full compliment of the Warriors' scorers around him.

Porzingis, for his part, has stated that he'll use this offseason as an opportunity to step back and determine what he truly wants. Golden State must do the same.

Committing to Porzingis at this point in time would likely guarantee Post's departure. If the current coaching staff is still intact, this wouldn't be surprising in the least. Post averaged just 16.4 minutes per game after January 1, and he was sidelined entirely to end the season with a foot injury. He saw his production dip as well in his sophomore season, shooting just 33.6% from beyond the arc.

But extending Porzingis in any shape or form would be a risk. He played just 32 games this season, and if he is their primary center, Golden State must maintain depth behind him. Al Horford's player option complicates this matter even further.

It would be ridiculous to assert that the Warriors should bring Post back at the expense of Porzingis. But if Post had another year under contract, Golden State would at least have some rotational insurance and a clearer picture of what the future looks like at the position.

His restricted free agency, therefore, simply adds another wrinkle to an already complicated scenario for the Warriors.