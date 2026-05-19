Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis trade may have opened the door for a draft-day theft

For better or worse, the Golden State Warriors made their splash move of the season in acquiring Kristaps Porzingis at the trade deadline. He will now enter unrestricted free agency this offseason.

If they can re-sign Porzingis at a cheaper number, then perhaps the deal will be worth it. Porzingis played well once he found his stride in Golden State, and it seemed as though he was slowly getting his feet under him again. If he can stay healthy moving forward, his skill-set could be the perfect fit for the Warriors.

But they face a set of uncertainties this offseason in addition to Porzingis. Al Horford has a player option, and Quinten Post will enter restricted free agency. Neither player's return is guaranteed.

If the Warriors ultimately find themselves in need of a center, they may have a shot at Aday Mara out of Michigan at 11th overall. But their trade for Porzingis, and the Hawks' center situation over the back half of last season, may have opened the door for them to swoop in and steal the top center in this class from Golden State.

Kristaps Porzingis' departure from the Hawks could leave them in search of a center in this year's Draft

In FanSided's latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft, Atlanta selected Aday Mara at eighth overall with the New Orleans Pelicans' pick. Here's what the author of the mock draft, Christopher Kline, had to say about the selection:

"Atlanta could really use a proper defensive anchor at the five spot. This is a great match for player and team. Mara's ability to operate as a passing hub at the elbow, or to rifle outlet passes after a rebound, should set up the Hawks' gaggle of slashers and play-finishing wings quite nicely." Christopher Kline, FanSided

Of course, Porzingis was entering free agency this offseason anyways. Given the presence of Onyeka Okongwu and how little Porzingis played during his tenure in Atlanta, it's not guaranteed the organization would have sought to re-sign him.

But the Porzingis trade certainly forced the Hawks to take a closer look at their center rotation. Okongwu was solid this season, and he has serious upside as a paint scorer and a rebounder. But he's not necessarily a defensive anchor in the paint. Jock Landale was strong offensively post-trade deadline. After February 6, he averaged 8.3 points on 49.7% shooting. But he'll enter unrestricted free agency this offseason, and he frankly hasn't shown enough to be considered a long-term backup at the position.

Mara, for his part, is an absolutely tantalizing prospect and would be an excellent fit for both teams if the need arises. He has a 9'9" standing reach, and he averaged 2.6 blocks per game as a Junior at Michigan this season.

If Porzingis had remained in Atlanta, perhaps there's a world where he could've gotten healthy and alleviated some of these issues in the short-term. With Okongwo and Porzingis in the fold, center would have been a less pressing issue for the Hawks.

Now, though, the Warriors are left in a situation where Atlanta could easily swipe Mara out from under them on draft day.