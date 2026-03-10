Warriors' latest reclamation project is rapidly playing his way off the team

The Golden State Warriors' regular season has not gone according to plan. But there's been one silver lining— they've been able to give opportunities to players who otherwise might have been limited or sidelined entirely in their rotation.

Gui Santos is the prime example of this fact, and he's made the most of his increased run. In Stephen Curry's absence, he's averaged 14.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 51.9% from the field. In the process, he earned himself a three-year, $15 million extension in the process.

Brandin Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton, likewise, have largely been excellent through this last stretch. Golden State has some serious questions to answer regarding their roster for next season, and these players' strong showings will have major implications when it comes time to make these decisions.

But the one player with perhaps the most to gain during this stretch, Malevy Leons, has done very little to prove his potential. He could be rapidly playing his way off the team as a result.

Malevy Leons might not be the two-way presence the Warriors truly need

The signing of Leons was a bit of a confusing one in the first place. Coming into the league undrafted to the Oklahoma City during the 2024 offseason, Leons spent virtually the entirety of his rookie year in the G League, averaging 10.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists through 34 four games with the Oklahoma City Blue.

He appeared in six games with the Thunder, scoring just two points in those outings combined.

With the Santa Cruz Warriors this season, he's been slightly improved, averaging 13.5 points on 47.3% shooting from the floor through 19 games. At 6'9" and 210 lbs, Leons should at least be an intriguing two-way piece in the frontcourt.

But he's received his biggest NBA opportunity to date over the last six games, and his passivity and lack of scoring acumen have been severely disappointing. In that span, he's averaging just three points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.8 assists on a diet of 10.5 minutes per night. He's gone scoreless in half of those games.

On a roster that's contending for a championship, even the two-way spots need to be utilized wisely. Warriors fans are familiar with what an energetic two-way piece can do for a team (looking at you, Pat Spencer).

Although Leons is on a two-year deal, Golden State must ask themselves if Leons has the type of upside they need out of that roster spot. If Leons fails to prove himself between now and the end of the regular season, it could certainly be time for the Warriors to move on.