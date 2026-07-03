Now that the intial waves of free agency have subsided, almost the entire league's attention has turned toward LeBron James. This includes, more than most teams, the Golden State Warriors, who have registered a clear interest in adding James to the team as far back as this past season's trade deadline.

Of course, James will take his time to make his decision. Not only is it likely the last free-agent choice he'll make in his career, but all eyes are now officially on him. If we know anything about LeBron, it's that he'll draw this out as long as he can.

In the meantime, each fanbase will have plenty of opportunities to outline why their team should be his ultimate destination. The Warriors' case is already apparent— James has extensive history with and respect for both Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr. Golden State is also the closest logical suitor to his family's home base in Los Angeles.

But as NBA Insider Marc Stein pointed out in his latest newsletter, the Cleveland Cavaliers have something the Warriors don't: a 'storybook' ending to James' documentary. Stein highlights that, since at least the 2022-23 season, the crew behind The Last Dance documentary have been a major presence at James' games. What better ending to that work would there be than one final season in Cleveland?

"It's a wrinkle that presumably strengthens Cleveland's case. The most storybook docuseries backdrop, for all the basketball fit questions that can be raised by the formation of a Donovan Mitchell/James Harden/LeBron trio, would obviously be a third Cavaliers stint and going out with the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in June 2003." Marc Stein via Substack

The Warriors ultimately can't match the nostalgia factor that Cleveland presents LeBron James with

Stein also claims that "multiple well-placed observers" have assumed that James will want to profit heavily off of the documentary in order to compensate for whatever pay-cut he takes in his final season. Apart from the financial aspects, though, everything we know about James tells us that this could be a real consideration for him. His legacy, and his ties to Cleveland, are as important to him as anything else.

Here's the more concrete information we have on the situation. Stein also reported in the same newsletter that there's a growing sense that the Cavaliers, with some financial shuffling, could easily rival Golden State's bid for James. The Miami Heat has also been cited as a co-favorite with the Warriors.

Of course, as Stein notes, there are real concerns about how James would fit into the Cavaliers' roster. Both James Harden and Donovan Mitchell are primarily on-ball guards, and the combination of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley can limit the spacing and flow of the frontcourt at times. Although James took on more of an off-ball, and even a weak-side playmaking, role last season in Los Angeles, is he prepared to enter that situation on a cheap deal?

Golden State could offer slightly more offensive freedom and certainly a more egalitarian structure for James to work within.

But if the goal, ultimately, is his legacy and the overarching narrative of his career, the Warriors can't really compete with the Cavaliers on that point.