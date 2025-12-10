Warriors' long-rumored dream center is back on the radar as trade season nears

The Golden State Warriors have long coveted a stretch center who can protect the rim and space the floor on offense. After eyeing Myles Turner for years, this season may give them a chance to finally bring him to California to unlock the best their team has to offer.

The mission for the Warriors this season is twofold: win a championship while Stephen Curry is still a Top-10 player, and trade Jonathan Kuminga for a player who can help them accomplish the first task. Other than a random game here or there, it is increasingly obvious that Kuminga is not going to help them win in the playoffs no matter what his role is.

Kuminga makes $22.5 million this season, so exploring trade ideas can start with Warriors trade targets who fit within that range. The combination of Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and De'Anthony Melton probably covers them at shooting guard, and the triumvirate of Stephen Curry-Jimmy Butler-Draymond Green slot into the 1-3-4.

The place to target for an upgrade, therefore, is center. Quenten Post is playing well but it likely best suited for a modest rotational role; Al Horford has been fine but certainly not a difference-maker. Could the Warriors use Kuminga's salary, attach a pick or two, and make a run at a true upgrade at the 5?

Myles Turner could be available for trade

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line made the connection between Turner and Kuminga, armed with the information that the Milwaukee Bucks could be open to moving Turner. Things in Milwaukee are in limbo awaiting Giannis Antetokounmpo; if the superstar forward requests a trade, suddenly the Bucks will pivot into seller mode.

The Warriors would certainly love to work out a trade involving Kuminga that brings in Antetokounmpo, but losing that competition doesn't mean they cannot benefit from the Bucks entering a rebuild. Other veterans would surely be available for trade, and that would include Myles Turner.

The longtime Indiana Pacers center signed this summer with the Bucks, and he is rolling right along as a 3-and-D option at the 5. He is an underrated rim protector, not quite at the height of his All-Defense days but still an impact player on that end. On offense, Turner is shooting 39.2 percent on six 3-point attempts per game. That's exactly the type of player the Warriors would love to insert into their starting lineup.

How can you weaponize Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green in 2025? By putting a trio of players around them who are knockdown shooters for their positions. Curry absolutely fits the bill, Moses Moody is close to that level, and Myles Turner is one of the league's better shooting bigs. Now add in that everyone but Curry is a plus defender and you're cooking with gas.

Kuminga makes three million less than Turner, so another player would need to be included in a deal, but the framework is there to start the conversation. It's hardly Giannis-or-bust for the Warriors, and their long-desired dream center could finally be on the market.

It's all in service of the No. 1 mission: win one more title with Curry.