Warriors' Lonzo Ball dreams will quickly be dashed by reality

The version of Lonzo Ball that Golden State Warriors fans think they're getting might not exist anymore. That's what happens when a player misses two full seasons with injury, so it's hard to fault Ball for his quick (and sad) fall from grace. But Warriors fans should temper their expectations of what Ball will provide for this team as it becomes more likely that he plays in the Bay for the rest of the season.

Just a few years ago, Ball was an above-average passer, a very good outside shooter, and a reliable floor general. His two years in New Orleans and one year in Chicago were all awesome. He had found his role as a facilitator, and both the Pels and Bulls were considerably better when Ball was on the court.

Then he missed two seasons, though, and in the two seasons since he returned to the league, Ball has struggled to stay on the court. First in Chicago and then in Cleveland, he's looked like a shell of himself, and this season he shot just 30% from the field and 27% from deep. Ball was never a hyper-efficient player, but those numbers won't fly anywhere.

Lonzo Ball is still worth kicking the tires on for Warriors

With all that being said... The Warriors should definitely still try to add Ball off the waiver wire, which it sounds like they're trying to do.

In part because they don't have many other options for improving now that the trade deadline has passed, and in part because it's not crazy to think that Ball could still round back into some kind of form.

Ball has played 70 games since returning from his two-year absence — that's less than a full season! I think players deserve a grace period when returning from a serious injury, and Ball's injuries were as serious as they come. He basically couldn't walk. So to cast him off in what amounts to one full season of basketball might not be fair.

I'm not claiming that Ball will get back to posting the production he did in 2022 (he won't), but I also don't think it's out of the question that he can still find a role as a backup guard. At this point of the season, after a mostly disappointing trade season, the Warriors need to start trying whatever. This fits that definition.

Ball's tenure in Cleveland was a disappointment. Now a reclamation project, the Warriors might as well give him a shot.