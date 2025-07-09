Warriors lose veteran center option as long-rumored target heads to West rival

The Golden State Warriors have identified a veteran stretch five as their biggest need this offseason, but the options are quickly thinning out after a long-rumored target just landed with the San Antonio Spurs.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday, the Washington Wizards have traded Kelly Olynyk to the Spurs for Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley and a 2026 second-round pick. It's a smart deal for San Antonio who've solidifed their big man rotation this offseason, adding Olynyk and free agent center Luke Kornet to go with budding superstar Victor Wembanyama.

Kelly Olynyk had been strongly linked to the Warriors previously

Olynyk has been involved in a series of moves since he was traded by the Utah Jazz to the Toronto Raptors at the 2024 mid-season deadline. He found himself headed to the New Orleans Pelicans at this year's deadline as part of the Brandon Ingram trade, then just weeks ago was dealt to the Wizards as part of the Jordan Poole-CJ McCollum trade.

The Warriors had been linked to Olynyk on multiple occasions over the last 18 months, starting with last year's deadline where the franchise held conversations with the Jazz before the veteran was traded to the Raptors.

The Washington Wizards are trading Kelly Olynyk to the San Antonio Spurs for Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley and a 2026 second-round pick (least favorable of Dallas, Philadelphia, Oklahoma City), sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/JWiOF2nzq2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2025

Even in recent weeks Olynyk had emerged as a possible trade target for the Warriors given their need for a stretch five. While not a starting-calibre center necessarily, his versatile offensive skillset has long been seen as an excellent fit in Steve Kerr's system.

The 34-year-old displayed his value over his final 20 appearances of the season with the Pelicans, averaging 10.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 50% from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range in a little over 25 minutes per game.

Olynyk's ability to space the floor and handle the ball a little bit makes for excellent flexibility in the Spurs front court, potentially allowing for double-big lineups with two of he, Wembanyama and Kornet.

As for Golden State, their hopes are now even further pinned on landing Al Horford in free agency. There is a sense of inevitability about the 39-year-old's arrival in the Bay once the Jonathan Kuminga situation is resolved, but Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reported on Tuesday that Horford is still considering retirement after his 18th year in the league.

Another notable veteran stretch big in Brook Lopez is headed to the L.A. Clippers on a two-year, $18 million contract, while the Warriors have reportedly cooled their interest in 2x All-Star Nikola Vucevic as a trade target.