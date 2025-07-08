Al Horford's free agency gets key update Warriors fans will hate

The possibility of Al Horford retiring had taken a backseat over recent days, with a feel of inevitability around the league that the veteran center and unrestricted free agent will eventually sign with the Golden State Warriors.

Yet that may remain far from a fait accompli for a Warrior team in desperate need of Horford's stretch five skillset, not to mention his leadership and locker room presence after the franchise lost beloved 3x champion Kevon Looney to the New Orleans Pelicans at the start of free agency.

Warriors' target Al Horford is still considering retirement

Boston Celtics general manager Brad Stevens revealed on Tuesday that Horford was "unlikely" to return to the franchise he won a championship with just last year, raising optimism that the 39-year-old is ultimately headed to the Bay.

However, according to Warriors insider Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, retirement is still very much an option for Horford after completing his 18th year in the league.

"(The Warriors) are banking on Al to play and they're hoping he does but from what I hear, he is considering retiring," Poole said on 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs on Tuesday.

Horford entering retirement may not be as big of a disaster as the possibility of him heading to a rival team like the Denver Nuggets or Los Angeles Lakers, but it would still leave the Warriors in an incredibly precarious situation in regard to their big man rotation.

After Brook Lopez signed with the Los Angeles Clippers and former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton signed with the Lakers, the veteran center market in free agency is incredibly bare beyond Horford.

So bare in fact that it's hard to see where Golden State would pivot if Horford did retire, at least in regard to a proven starting center with extensive playoff experience. They may be left having to start second-year big man Quinten Post, searching the trade landscape which doesn't appear to present too many available options right now, or hope for an unlikely buyout for Nikola Vucevic at the Chicago Bulls.

The Warriors have pinned essentially all their center hopes on Horford, which in itself is a risk given his advanced age. Yet such is the strong speculation linking the 5x All-Star to Golden State that not landing him now would be a massive loss.

Along with Horford, the Warriors have been strongly linked to a reunion with former guard De'Anthony Melton in free agency, while also reportedly holding interest in veteran stars Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal.