There's arguably no other NBA player that's been more strongly linked to the Golden State Warriors over the past 12 months than Nikola Vucevic, particularly in the weeks leading up to February's mid-season deadline.

After so much speculation, NBA insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein seemingly put the Vucevic talk to bed when they reported earlier in the week that the Warriors had moved on from their previous interest in the 2x All-Star.

However, there's a difference between trading real assets for Vucevic on a $21.5 million expiring contract, and signing him on the cheap as a free agent. That's exactly what could be on the cards for the Warriors if growing speculation on a Vucevic buyout does come to fruition.

The Bulls could execute a buyout with Nikola Vucevic

Buyouts have suddenly become a regular occurence over the last week, starting with the Portland Trail Blazers moving on from former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton. The Milwaukee Bucks then sensationally waived-and-stretched the contract of superstar guard Damian Lillard, giving them the cap flexibility to sign Myles Turner in free agency.

Bradley Beal could be next as the Phoenix Suns consider a buyout for the 3x All-Star, and now rumors are running rife on social media that Vucevic too could be headed for the same fate. If it's possible for these other big-name players, then it's certainly plausible for a 35-year-old Vucevic who clearly doesn't fit the timeline of the Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls have had little luck generating a trade market for Nikola Vucevic.



After demanding a 1st-round pick at the deadline, Chicago’s market for the soon to be 35-year-old has dried up.



Vucevic wants to finish his career on a contending team, so a buyout could be an option. pic.twitter.com/XT1zh23q3U — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 4, 2025

The Chicago Bulls have been looking to move Nikola Vucevic for a couple of months, per @CHSN_Bulls pic.twitter.com/qX6OucHmE2 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) July 3, 2025

Given the Warriors had interest in Vucevic on his current contract, you could only presume that they would certainly explore a move for the 6'10" big man if he suddenly becomes available on the free agency market.

Golden State's interest in him stemmed from an excellent start to last season, with Vucevic finishing the year averaging a very solid 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 53% shooting from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range.

Defensive concerns would have certainly played the biggest part in the Warriors ultimately passing on a Vucevic trade, but those issues would be mitigated if you're essentially getting him for free on a near-minimum contract.

Golden State have identified the need for a veteran stretch five heading into free agency, with 5x All-Star Al Horford becoming a priority who remains likely to land in the Bay. However, if the Horford options falls over, or if the Warriors want another veteran option to eat up the center minutes, then Vucevic could be a great addition if he hits free agency.