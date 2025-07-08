Warriors signing Al Horford all but confirmed—but fans will have to wait

Golden State Warriors fans have been waiting for the past week to receive the notification that Al Horford will sign with the team, but one hasn't come. NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Sunday that he has heard that Horford is "destined" to land in the Bay. For the Warriors to get there, they first must resolve Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that several teams are interested (subscription required) in Kuminga's services, including Sacramento and Miami. Slater said on Sunday that the Kings have been the "strongest pursuer" of Kuminga, but that restricted free agency around the NBA remains "ice cold."

Sacramento offered Golden State a package consisting of Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and two second-round picks, but the Warriors reportedly viewed it as a "buy-low attempt." It doesn't seem like the saga will be coming to an end anytime soon, meaning it could take even longer for Golden State to make things official with Horford.

Warriors need to resolve Jonathan Kuminga situation

The Warriors have their sights set on Horford. Kevon Looney hinted that the team let him walk to the Pelicans in free agency without making an offer to keep him in San Francisco. Minus Kuminga's future, everything is lined up for Golden State to get Horford.

Slater wrote that if the Kuminga situation isn't cleared up in time for Summer League in Las Vegas, he could meet face-to-face with potential suitors in Nevada. He also mentioned that Kuminga and the Warriors have discussed sitting down in Vegas to try to find a way to move forward in Golden State. There's one issue with that, and it's that Kuminga wants to play a consistent role, something that didn't happen the past four years, and that likely won't change if he stays.

What would be best for both sides is a sign-and-trade, sending Kuminga to a team where he can finally have his desired role, giving the Warriors something in return. They want a first-round pick and a promising young player, but it's looking like they'll have to be willing to accept less than that.

Hopefully, this situation won't continue for too much longer. It will be a relief when it's over, regardless of the outcome. Horford would probably agree with that, considering he's waiting to join his new team, as Brad Stevens said on Tuesday that it's "unlikely" that Horford will return.

Kuminga is still a Warrior -- for now -- but that could change at a moment's notice.