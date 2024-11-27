Warriors loss to Nets exposes flaw they may need to fix with trade for 2x All-Star
For one of the rare times throughout the past fews, the Golden State Warriors actually went into Monday's meeting with the Brooklyn Nets with a distinct size advantage.
The Nets were without a quartet of 6'9" or above players, with Nic Claxton, Noah Clowney, Ben Simmons and Day'Ron Sharpe all on the sidelines. It left Jordi Fernandez to start the very slight Ziaire Williams at center -- someone who's played 80% of his career as a small forward according to Basketball Reference.
The Warriors couldn't make use of their size advantage
Rather than prove problematic, it actually worked in Brooklyn's favor as they spaced the floor, buried 20 threes and put up 128 points in a surprise eight-point win. Golden State's defensive issues will rightfully draw the headlines, but their complete inability to make use of their size advantage on the other end does expose a greater roster issue.
Fernandez likely felt comfortable starting Williams at center because he wasn't worried about what Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney were going to do from a scoring standpoint. Regardless of the opposition, none of those players are going to go out and give you 20 -- that's not who they are as players, and it's not who the Warriors are as a team.
Monday's game was crying out for a skilled center who could have abused Williams and others on the inside, even if it took Golden State out of their usual offensive style. It does reiterate a flaw on this roster -- they just don't have enough scoring from the four and five positions, particularly if Jonathan Kuminga isn't available as was the case against the Nets.
Would someone like Nikola Vucevic be useful? Sure there would be some issues, but the exact point is to try and find an offensive-minded big who could complement the defense of Green, Jackson-Davis, Looney and even Kyle Anderson.
Prior to the Chicago Bulls' NBA Cup game on Tuesday, Vucevic is averaging 20.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists this season on 58% shooting from the floor and 46.3% from 3-point range.
Despite the impressive numbers to start the season, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times reported on Monday that the Bulls are still trying to trade Vucevic and fellow 2x All-Star Zach LaVine. Both have been linked to Golden State in the past, particularly LaVine who the Warriors reportedly turned down a trade for during the offseason.
Vucevic is arguably a bigger need for the Warriors and is on a far more affordable contract, particularly since De'Anthony Melton's $12.8 million contract has turned into a potential trade piece.
The Warriors have usually stayed away from big men with defensive limitations, but perhaps Monday's disappointing loss is a reminder that their attitude should change slightly to allow a lot more offensive versatility.