Warriors' lottery pick still isn't safe from looming trade sacrifice

LeBron James' decision to the head to the Philadelphia 76ers may have brought a big sigh of relief for Moses Moody, but the Golden State Warriors still have multiple roster spots open that suggests the former lottery pick isn't completely safe from a trade sacrifice in the next two months.

ESPN's Anthony Slater reiterated on Thursday that the Warriors were willing to dump Moody and his $12.5 million salary to give James the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. While they're clearly not doing that for another free agent for the moment, Golden State's patience suggests they believe a more interesting player or two could shake free through a buyout.

Warriors' patience suggests Moses Moody isn't completely safe

Once the Warriors sign a couple of minimum players to round out their roster, Moody's future will become much more solidified. Yet outside of re-signing Draymond Green to a one-year, $27.7 million deal, Golden State aren't rushing into moves a week after James announced his move to the 76ers.

Is that because they believe the free agency market could actually becoming more interesting with notable players who are bought out or waived-and-stretched by their current team? Zach LaVine, for example, is a player who's future (and a potential buyout) has been a source of speculation in recent days.

If Golden State want access to the buyout market, they'll have to move Moody's salary to get under the first apron. There were reports during James' free agency process that there were Moody deals out there available to the Warriors that wouldn't require giving up any draft capital.

The Warriors will have to ask themselves whether Moody is worth moving on from if it means acquiring a certain player that becomes available -- say Lavine, for example. This wouldn't be such a question if the former 14th overall pick hadn't suffered a gruesome torn patellar tendon injury in late March, but the reality of missing most (if not all) of next season is hard to escape for a team already starting without Jimmy Butler.

Warriors could still make major move this offseason

As much as Golden State appear to be running it back with a similar roster to last offseason, the fact they've still only got 12 players gives hope that they believe something more is possible than what's currently available in free agency.

The Warriors also haven't officially signed De'Anthony Melton to the taxpayer mid-level exception despite the veteran guard agreeing to a two-year, $11 million deal nearly a month ago. There has to be some curiosity as to why that hasn't happened yet after James' decision, with Melton also eligible to sign the bi-annual exception if Golden State got under the first apron.

Moody still remains very likely to be a Warrior player entering next season, but he shouldn't feel totally comfortable until the front office rounds out their roster with two or three more signings.