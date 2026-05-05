Warriors closing in on major move before offseason even begins

The Golden State Warriors have already been linked to a number of big names ahead of the summer, and the chances of the franchise closing in on a major move are seemingly growing before the offseason even gets underway.

There's been no shortage of stars and other notable players finding themselves in trade rumors just as the second-round of the playoffs gets underway, leaving the Warriors with very little in the way of excuses not to be able to make a seismic move they hope will improve their championship credentials entering next season.

Warriors should be able to pull off a big move this offseason

Giannis Antetokounmpo's future has been a great source of speculation ever since the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from playoff contention, with the Warriors sure to renew a level of interest after pursuing the 2x MVP strongly before the mid-season deadline.

Yet the Bucks superstar hasn't been the only star whose name has popped up in relation to Golden State. The L.A. Clippers elimination at the hands of the Warriors in the Play-In Tournament quickly raised doubts over Kawhi Leonard's future after Golden State also attempted a trade for the 2x Finals MVP in February.

Then you have LeBron James who's set to become a free agent and who has routinely been linked to the Warriors in recent years, while a reunion with Kevin Durant still draws speculation after the Houston Rockets were eliminated in the first-round. Even another player linked to the Warriors this season, Anthony Davis, is seeing his future up in the air before playing a single game for the Washington Wizards.

Warriors can land a notable player even if it's not a star

Go a rung below the stars making max or near-max money and there's elite-level role players already garnering trade speculation, namely Aaron Gordon, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White whose teams were respectively eliminated in the first-round of the playoffs.

Not all of these aforementioned players will be moved this offseason, but there's already enough conjecture to suggest there will be plenty of trade activity, and that Golden State should get their hands on someone even if they aren't their number one target.

Sure injuries were a major factor, but the Warriors finished 10th in the Western Conference, failed to make the playoffs, and now face the prospect of their second-best player and another key starter missing the first portion of next season.

In other words, Golden State need to make a big move this offseason, and it appears the planets are aligning for exactly that to happen given the myriad of trade speculation that's already taken place.