Warriors make surprise roster move by signing young point guard

The Golden State Warriors continue to use their G League program as a meaningful pathway to the big league, with the franchise reportedly signing two players to 10-day contracts following the All-Star break.

It was already reported last week that the Warriors were set to sign former ninth overall pick Kevin Knox II, but it turns out one of his G League teammates will also be joining the 25-year-old to help start the team's push towards the playoffs.

According to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk on Wednesday, Golden State will sign both Knox and point guard Yuri Collins to 10-day contracts in order to reach the requirement for a 14-man roster.

Signing Yuri Collins is a surprise move from the Warriors

With players out there with far greater NBA experience -- including a point guard like Dennis Smith Jr. who recently became a free agent -- it's somewhat surprising that the Warriors went for a completely unproven option.

However, Collins is no stranger to the Golden State organization, having joined the team in the 2023 Summer League shortly after going undrafted. The 23-year-old has since played for Santa Cruz, played again in last year's Summer League, and joined the training camp roster before being waived prior to the season.

Collins has impressed in the G League, posting a near double-double average of 14.8 points and 9.5 assists in the combined tip off tournament and regular season. Those averages have bumped to 16.2 points and 10.3 assists in the 18 regular season games, having shot 43.2% from the floor and 31.6% from 3-point range.

The 6'0" guard is an excellent floor general and playmaker, something the Warriors have likely recognized as a need for the team given the recent departure of Dennis Schroder in the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade.

Collins' shooting has always been a question mark though, having shot just 32.9% from 3-point range in his four college seasons at St. Louis. He led the conference in assists per game in his sophomore, junior and senior year, including posting 11.2 points and 10.1 assists per game in his final collegiate season.

Whether playing opportunity is actually forthcoming for Collins is another question, with two-way contracted guard Pat Spencer still likely to be ahead of him if Golden State need another ball-handling option on the floor.

Spencer has averaged 3.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists with the Warriors this season, but otherwise Steve Kerr is likely to predominantly use Jimmy Butler and Brandin Podziemski as the primary ball-handlers in bench units.