Warriors make their stance on Al Horford crystal clear with other free agency moves

The timing of Al Horford's signing with the Golden State Warriors may be dictated by the resolution on Jonathan Kuminga's future, but their actual interest in the veteran center won't be dictated by the result of that outcome.

That's the crystal clear picture that's been painted in regard to the Warriors and the 39-year-old, having only strengthened as a result of subsequent speculation on the franchise's other planned free agency moves.

The Warriors are all in on signing Al Horford in free agency

From when news of their interest first broke in the hours leading up to free agency, the link between Golden State and Horford has only gained more prominence in the weeks since. It's now got to a point where the 5x All-Star has been pencilled in as part of the opening night roster, with a total shock in store if anything different were to take place.

"I would say if they are not able to get that done, if Horford -- who you hear is also mulling retirement -- if he's not on the roster next year it's a big miss by the Warriors because that's in their plans," ESPN's Anthony Slater said on Thursday.

Here’s some of the latest on Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors’ other free agency targets. There is mutual interest with Seth Curry. pic.twitter.com/acUJgd0aiL — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 24, 2025

The Warriors also don't appear to have an insurance plan in place if Horford was to surprisingly reject the franchise and head into retirement or sign elsewhere. Of all the other players they've been linked to in free agency, almost all of them are guards.

De'Anthony Melton has joined Horford as an expected signing once the Kuminga situation is completed, while Golden State could also mull between bringing back Gary Payton II or adding sharpshooter Seth Curry. They've also been less prominently linked to veteran point guard and former Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, while the front office will also have to decide on whether to give 56th overall pick Will Richard a standard or two-way contract.

Within all of this, no real mention of another big man being added to the mix. This would suggest that not only are Golden State certain that Horford will actually sign, but that they have real confidence in the 18-year veteran physically holding up over a long season -- with help from youngsters Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis of course.

Horford is expected to become the Warriors' starting center next season to allow Draymond Green to return to his customary power forward role, having started in 75 of 125 games with the Boston Celtics over the past two seasons.