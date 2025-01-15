Warriors would be making grave mistake if they trade for All-Star guard

The Golden State Warriors are stuck. They are No. 12 in the West with a 19-20 record, half a game back from the final Play-In Tournament spot. To say it'd be a disappointment if the Warriors miss the postseason altogether would be an understatement, and not because anyone thought they'd be contenders.

Golden State is in a unique position with Steph Curry, who led Team USA to a gold medal in France last summer. He's 36 but is still playing at an All-Star level. The front office can't tear everything down because of Curry. The goal is to maximize the time the shooter has left in the NBA.

So, what can the Warriors do? They can look ahead to the trade deadline. The deadline isn't what it used to be, but Golden State could become desperate enough to trade for a player like Jimmy Butler. Or, they could go for a former All-Star in Chicago who has upped his value this season.

Zach LaVine is averaging 24 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 51.5% from the field and 45.5% from three. His play has raised eyebrows around the league, leading many to believe this could be the season the Bulls finally trade him. Perhaps the Warriors are interested in LaVine after passing on a trade for him last summer, but should they be?

Zach LaVine isn't the answer to the Warriors' struggles

Trading for him might boost the spirits of some Warriors fans, but the good vibes wouldn't last long.

The 29-year-old's health will always be a concern, although he has played 35 games for the Bulls this season. Trading for LaVine, only to have him get injured at the end of the regular season or during the playoffs, would quickly erase any optimism. The risk is much higher than the reward.

It's not like LaVine has a history of winning, either. He's played only four postseason games in his career and has never played in a second-round playoff game. Yes, LaVine has played for an inept Chicago organization since 2017, but playoff experience means something. It'd be a mistake for Golden State to overlook that.

Unfortunately, there is no perfect solution for the Warriors. Some might think trading for a player like LaVine is better than doing nothing, but the harsh truth is that Golden State's best option might be starting over, which, again, feels impossible with Curry on the roster. The Warriors might have an unsolvable mediocrity dilemma.