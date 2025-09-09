Warriors may have just dodged a Ben Simmons disaster if surging rumors are true

As the Golden State Warriors have awaited the resolution to their stand-off with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga this offseason, the team has been tied to a multitude of guards who might be available to the team on veteran minimum deals.

Yet, one name who they were linked to, Ben Simmons, would have represented a gamble that the team cannot afford at this point in their window for contention, and, thankfully, recent reports indicating that Simmons likely will not accept the veteran minimum mean that they have avoided the mistake entirely.

Although Simmons, who was drafted first overall in the 2016 NBA Draft, still likely has much to give to an NBA team if he can remain healthy, his fit with Golden State could have been potentially disastrous for the organization.

Ben Simmons' refusal to take a veteran minimum eliminates the Warriors from negotiations

As the Warriors have been held in a chokehold this offseason by the financial uncertainty surrounding Kuminga's contract, they have watched the market largely pass them by. Now, as training camp approaches, the team must carefully choose which free agents they will approach once they have their affairs in order.

As it stands, Golden State has about $25 million more to spend until they reach the first apron with six more roster spots to fill. Presumed signing Al Horford will likely take the mid-level exception, meaning that there is not a huge concern on that front, but it also signifies that every other free agent that the team signs will likely have to join on a veteran minimum deal.

According to Jake Fischer in the latest edition of The Stein Line newsletter, Simmons has already rejected a one-year deal, which was almost certainly a vet minimum offer, from the New York Knicks this offseason.

Therefore, the Warriors, who only have veteran minimum contracts to offer as they attempt to fill out their rotation, likely would not have enticed Simmons in the first place.

As they pursue a championship in their final seasons with superstar Stephen Curry on the roster, the organization must turn to the veteran experience of players like De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, Seth Curry or even Malcolm Brogdon: all of whom are still available on the open market.

While Simmons was an intriguing idea to entertain, ultimately such a signing was not meant to be, and Golden State may have avoided a dire mistake as a result.