Warriors must avoid an unmitigated disaster with controversial free agent

As the Golden State Warriors attempt to find players on the market this offseason to bolster their backcourt, numerous veteran names have been floated around who could help solidify their bench unit immensely.

Yet, one name that has been floated, that of controversial free agent Ben Simmons, represents a dangerous bet that the Warriors should avoid entirely, declining to take on a risk that they frankly cannot afford at this point.

Simmons, 29, had a solid ending to his season last year with the Los Angeles Clippers. However, both his lack of a foundational game and his persistent health issues should prevent Golden State from taking a gamble on the guard.

Ben Simmons is not the backcourt help the Warriors are looking for

As the Warriors have entered the offseason with limited financial flexibility, their rumored targets have primarily been veteran players who would be available for cheap or minimum contracts.

This is primarily a result of the fact that, with their veteran trio already established, Golden State and head coach Steve Kerr now chiefly require dependable players who can take on significant and effective minutes when called upon.

Simmons, frankly, does not posses those traits. Although he came into the NBA with dynamic offensive potential, a general lack of health has largely prevented him from realizing some of the more high-impact portions of his game.

Through the last four seasons, Simmons has only played in 108 games, averaging 5.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists. In that entire span, he has not attempted a single 3-point shot, and he has only knocked down 52.4% of his free throws.

While the Warriors' coaching staff certainly has the capacity and the ability to take on a reclamation project, it is not a luxury that the team can afford at this point even on a minimum contract.

With just two years remaining on the contracts of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, the front office must surround these players with reliable pieces that complement their established skill-sets, maximizing the team's chances at making a deep playoff run.

Therefore, players such as De'Anthony Melton, Seth Curry and Malcolm Brogdon, with their established ball-handling, defensive and sharpshooting skills can and will have a much higher impact within the team's rotation if they were to join Golden State.

Although the market for guards will continue to thin out as the Warriors remain stuck in their negotiations with Jonathan Kuminga, they must avoid caving in to the allure of a once highly-touted prospect and take the safer, more ensured route this offseason.