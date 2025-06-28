Warriors may have made the sneakiest post-draft signing in the NBA

As the Golden State Warriors traded away their 41st overall selection in the NBA Draft, ultimately winding up selecting Australian forward Alex Toohey and Florida guard Will Richard, many had doubts concerning their draft strategy.

However, by bringing in LJ Cryer, the 23-year-old sharpshooter out of Houston, on an Exhibit-10 contract, the Warriors may have made one of the sneakiest moves of the entire draft process, bringing in a player that has a genuine chance to compete for an eventual roster spot.

While Golden State made their win-now priorities clear by essentially waving the white flag on selecting a player who could make an immediate impact, if Cryer is able to prove himself he could make up for the franchise's mistakes on draft night.

LJ Cryer could prove to be a major grab for the Warriors

Cryer, who played three years at Baylor before transferring to Houston and leading them to within seconds of a national championship, was one of few prospects in the draft with a true sharp-shooting pedigree.

The Warriors showed interest in Cryer during the pre-draft process by bringing him in for a workout, and, when he fell out of the draft entirely, took a swing on the young sniper.

Through 40 games with the Cougars last season, Cryer averaged 15.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and two assists on an astounding 42.4% shooting clip from beyond the arc.

On high volume, Cryer shot excellently from 3-point range in all of his college seasons, showing a consistent and viable perimeter shot that could translate to the next level.

Moreover, throughout his college career he showed marked improvement in his ability to drive to the rim and draw contact, increasing his free-throw volume essentially every season and shooting 89.5% from the line in his final year.

While there are certainly concerns about his height and playmaking ability, these are things that can be overcome if he finds his role as a specialist shooter.

At just 6'1", Cryer would certainly be an undersized guard in the NBA, but all teams, especially including the Warriors, are in need of pure shooters off the bench, and Cryer has a deep enough offensive package that he should be able to create separation against NBA defenders.

While it remains to be seen whether Cryer can separate himself in a class of Toohey, Richard and various UDFA signings, he could provide high value from outside of the draft: something Golden State needs desperately at this time.