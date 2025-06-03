Warriors might be desperate enough to bring back name fans never expected

The Golden State Warriors know they need to add a center this offseason. Steve Kerr said it, and Draymond Green did, too. They have been linked to Nikola Vucevic, but held off on a trade for him before the deadline. Another big that the Warriors know well also drew pre-deadline interest from several teams, and he'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Golden State signed Chris Boucher after he went undrafted in 2017. He appeared in one game for the Warriors in their 2017-18 season. Boucher became a free agent that offseason, signing with the Raptors, playing 28 games in Toronto's championship season.

Boucher established himself with the Raptors, which was fitting, given that he moved to Canada as a young child. He went from fighting to prove himself to becoming a key part of the organization and is the only remaining player on the roster from the 2019 title squad. The 32-year-old played some of the best basketball of his career this past season, averaging 10 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.3% from three-point range.

Toronto opted not to trade Boucher before the deadline. There was speculation that the Raptors would buy out his contract, but that didn't happen. He'll hit free agency in a few weeks and could leave Toronto after seven seasons.

Former Warrior Chris Boucher will be a free agent this summer

The Raptors underwent a mini-rebuild period the past couple of years, but shocked everyone by trading for Brandon Ingram before the deadline. While Toronto could return to the playoffs in 2026 for the first time in four years, several contending teams could use a player like Boucher.

It would be a full-circle moment for Boucher to return to the Bay and help Golden State win another championship. He isn't the starter the Warriors need, but he's a productive player off the bench. He would give Golden State size, shooting, and defense.

The Warriors' biggest free agency dilemma is Jonathan Kuminga. If the front office re-signs him, it will severely limit what else they could do financially. Regardless of what happens with Kuminga, Boucher could be a player that Golden State considers, as he'd be an inexpensive solution for another big. His impact off the court and in the locker room would be a bonus.

If the Warriors don't get the starting-caliber center they want, don't be surprised if they turn to a player like Boucher.