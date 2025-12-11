Warriors might have a perfect Jonathan Kuminga trade partner after Jan. 15

The Golden State Warriors signing Jonathan Kuminga to a two-year, $48 million deal with a team option in the second season felt like the front office saying, Yeah, we want you back... But not that badly.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings have no idea what's going on with their backcourt. Are we shocked that having Dennis Schroder, Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk, Zach LaVine, Keon Ellis, and Devin Carter all fighting for minutes hasn't worked out too well? Personally, no... I'm not so shocked.

So, just like before the season started, we find ourselves in a place where Kuminga being shipped to the Kings feels realistic. If both sides can work out a package centered around one of the Kings' 97 guards and a draft pick, that's mutually beneficial.

Sacramento had clear interest in Kuminga this offseason, but he ended up back with the Warriors in what's become even more of a strained relationship. How about everyone admits their mistakes, shakes hands, and goes their separate ways? The Kings get their guy and help their ridiculous guard logjam, and the Warriors beef up a talented but sometimes unreliable backcourt rotation.

Kuminga can't be dealt until January 15th because he was signed this offseason, but after that date, he's fair game, and I presume the Warriors will be fielding plenty of calls for him. Right now, with Kuminga averaging just 12 points per game on a true shooting clip of 52%, the Warriors probably aren't thrilled at the idea of picking up his option for next year. So why not make a deal sooner than later, to a team that would have more use for his services, and get some backcourt depth in return?

Jonathan Kuminga to the Sacramento Kings still makes the most sense

I know Warriors fans have varying opinions of Kuminga, but I don't think anyone would wish for a player to be sent to Sacramento. That's just cruel. Basketball Hell is still claiming victims, all these years later.

Unfortunately for the 23 year-old, Sac Town makes the most sense if a deal is to be made this season. The Kings are pretty desperate for anything to look forward to, and Kuminga — despite a drop in production this year — could be that. The current strategy is not working out for them. That's mostly because they don't seem to have one, as far as I can tell.

A trade feels crucial; a trade that lands them a player with as much upside as Kuminga (and plenty of question marks too, to be fair) should be a no-brainer, especially in a season that's already cooked.