Warriors’ misguided trade stance reveals a troubling disconnect

According to a report from Shams Charania on Thursday morning, the Golden State Warriors have never shown "real interest" in a trade for Michael Porter Jr., which is just about the most disappointing thing fans could have hoped to hear.

This organization desperately needs to make an upgrade (or two or three) ahead of the February trade deadline. As it currently stands, the roster is in no way, shape or form prepared to make a deep playoff run, much less win a championship. Stephen Curry is still playing at a high level, and yet the team around him seems to be as disappointing as ever.

Unfortunately, this is deja vu for this fanbase. This has largely been the story for the Warriors ever since they took home their most recent championship almost four years ago. The lack of urgency and swings at big stars has been apalling, and it looks as if Golden State is prepared to potentially continue making the same kind of mistakes at the trade deadline this year.

Not having any "real interest" in a player like Michael Porter Jr., considering the season he is having, is just baffling. And this becomes even more troubling when you consider it within the context of what this Warriors roster currently needs.

Warriors are making a huge mistake showing no interest in Michael Porter

It's no secret that Golden State is in desperate need of more wing creation, as well as a high-level secondary scorer that can take pressure off of Curry. MPJ checks both of these boxes, so where's the sense in not even being intrigued at the prospect of trading for him?

From a financial perspective, this is the only way an outright rejection of this idea can logically come from. Porter is on a relatively big deal, and this team is already hampered by some large contracts. But he'll also be an expiring contract next season, so the Warriors would have a way to get his money off the books relatively fast if they so desired.

Outside of the money aspect, Porter would provide such a massive lift to this team on the court. He has really leveled up this season in Brooklyn, and it's obvious that his shot-making skill would be a big asset to a Warriors team that lacks enough go-to options.

Choosing not to even entertain the idea of making a play for him is truly baffling, and it's indicative of why Golden State has been in the miserable middle for the last four years now. Choosing comfort, holding on to old names, and placing too much hope in young and undeveloped prospects put the Warriors in this situation.

It would appear that everyone except the decision-makers in San Francisco are painfully aware of this. This type of disconnect is what keeps a championship window closed, and this latest report only reinforces how far removed the front office feels from the urgency of the moment.