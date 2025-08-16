Warriors missed out on golden opportunity because of stubborn Moses Moody stance

As the Golden State Warriors have looked to build out their roster around their veteran trio this offseason, it has been stated that the team is seeking out dependable presences who can be relied upon by head coach Steve Kerr from day one in the rotation.

Yet, with veteran free agent Amir Coffey signing with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team has now missed out on a golden opportunity to move youngster Moses Moody, perhaps securing a substantial return in a Jonathan Kuminga trade in the process.

Coffey, 28, would have been a perfect player to incorporate into the Warriors' play style, and, although there was never concretely reported interest on the organization's end in signing Coffey, he could have been the ideal solution to a lingering problem.

Warriors made a dual mistake in not pursuing Amir Coffey

Coffey, after six seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, hit unrestricted free agency this offseason with the expectation that he would be available on a veteran minimum contract. Last season, through 72 games, Coffey averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 40.9% from 3-point range.

While Coffey was certainly a valuable player for the Clippers, their financial commitments to players such as Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and, now, Bradley Beal, made it unlikely that they would be bringing Coffey back this offseason.

In fairness, Coffey's fit in the Warriors' rotation would not have made sense with Moody still on the roster. Yet, it is the team's unwillingness to trade Moody that makes this missed opportunity all the more frustrating.

As Golden State has sought out potential sign-and-trade opportunities for restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga this offseason, their stated unwillingness to include either Moody or Buddy Hield in a deal has prevented them from being capable of matching the salary it would take to bring back a difference-making piece in such a trade.

While it is unclear to what extent the Chicago Bulls were willing to engage in talks concerning a Kuminga-for-Josh Giddey swap, one of those two players would absolutely have been necessary to include in order to get a deal done.

Therefore, through their unwillingness to trade Moody, the organization has likely missed out on both a difference-making player acquired through a sign-and-trade as well as a potentially highly valuable free agent on a cheap contract.

While Moody took a large step forward for the Warriors last season, there are still questions regarding the consistency of his perimeter shot, and it remains to be seen whether the organization's faith in the young wing will pay off.