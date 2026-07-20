Warriors' Moses Moody trade conundrum comes with an unavoidably painful reminder

Until LeBron James makes his final decision, the Golden State Warriors' offseason will be caught in the limbo that's ensnared multiple other teams across the NBA.

They still have four roster spots remaining, and they need to re-sign Draymond Green in addition to filling out those spots with veteran contracts. Green will likely return on a two-year deal at a moderate annual value, so that isn't necessarily an immediate concern.

But things aren't as straightforward when it comes to a LeBron James signing. Although Golden State still has roster spots remaining, they would likely need to move off Moses Moody's salary in order to fit James into their current cap sheet on more than a veteran minimum. From a pure basketball perspective, swapping out James for Moody is a no-brainer, even at this point in James' career.

Considering what it means for the organization, though, moving off Moody at this juncture would be waving the white flag on the old youth movement. Outside of Yaxel Lendeborg (and of course Stephen Curry), Moody is the only lottery pick remaining on the Warriors' roster.

To trade him now would represent the final vestiges of the 'Two Timelines' plan.

A Moses Moody trade would essentially be a salary dump— and that's a depressing thought

Of course, adding a superstar of James caliber would go a long way toward erasing any pain that the end of this era may draw forth for Warriors fans. But it's also hard not to think about what could've been with Golden State's young core.

The Warriors already drastically overplayed their hand with the Jonathan Kuminga saga, ultimately having to package him and Buddy Hield in a trade for Kristaps Porzingis, whose value was at the lowest point of his career at the time the move was made. Even with the team option Golden State worked into Kuminga's two-year rookie extension, his suitors were few and far between compared to what they were before he hit restricted free agency.

Kuminga and Moody were drafted at seventh and 14th overall, respectively, in the 2026 NBA Draft.

While Moody never had the same upside that Kuminga did, he's developed into a solid role player and a justifiable starter for the Warriors. Before his torn patellar tendon last season, he averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc across 60 games. There were even times where he was seen as a potential cornerstone in a trade package for a larger star, especially because of the value he provides on his moderate three-year, $37.5 million contract.

But now, there's no certainty as to whether Moody will be able to play at all in 2026-27. The Warriors likely would struggle to net even a second-round selection in exchange for his salary, as they'll have close to no leverage if they ultimately need to move him this offseason. In all likelihood they'll need to attach capital to move off of him.

As exciting as it would be to add James, that would be a disappointing conclusion to what was once a very promising draft class for Golden State.